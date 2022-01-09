First of three parts
The War was over. But my first-grade class stood quiet like little soldiers lined up outside the school nurse’s room. We were there for a TB (tuberculosis) patch test. I, probably as most of the others, did not know what TB was. We just did as were were instructed. Our parents were surely relieved that we were being tested for this highly contagious disease and I doubt that any were opposed or protesting outside the school.
Later, the nurse and our teacher took the little boy who sat across the aisle from me into the hall. They gathered up his crayons, books, Goldenrod tablet, and fat black pencil from his desk. Apparently a note was sent to our parents because Mother told me that he had TB. That didn’t mean anything to me. All I knew was that we never again saw or heard of Billy Abrams.
In 1882 Robert Koch discovered the cause of tuberculosis, which had been around for centuries, but it wasn’t until 1945 that scientists discovered the benefit of streptomycin to treat the highly contagious lung disease.
By the middle of the 19th century, millions of men, women and children had died of tuberculosis, as it was thought to be incurable.
Rest, fresh air, and healthy food seemed to help ailing patients. One of the first and better known places for this treatment was the Adirondack Cottage Sanitarium in Saranac Lake in upstate New York, opened in 1885 by Dr. Edward Livingston Trudeau. It did not offer its services free-of-charge but treated poorer patients at less than cost, and fundraising was a constant concern. Many physicians and staff members served without pay and in 1954, Trudeau Sanatorium, as it had been renamed, closed after the discovery of effective antibiotic treatments for tuberculosis. It is now on the National Register of Historic Places.
Several private institutions and resorts operated in the mountains of western North Carolina for treatment of those who could afford it. Knowing that many could not afford private care, Dr. J.E. Brooks opened the North Carolina Sanatorium in what is now Hoke County in 1908. It was the first state institution for the treatment of tuberculosis patients.
Other facilities operated for the care of “Lungers,” as they were referred to. But they were more for the housing of patients, not the recovery. And some of the practices were made worse by unsuccessful “treatment” — manual labor, hiking, mountain climbing, bloodletting, vomiting, sweating, and exercise was thought to cure them of their lung disease.
In 1910 Dr. Francis T.B. Fest wrote: “Roughing it in these ways kills thousands, and if the foolish belief continues, thousands more will die. “
The next experiment for treating TB would be the opposite of strenuous and deadly treatment. The patients should be in pure high-altitude air and sunshine where they could be outside most of the time, eat healthy food, and rest. That is when the Lungers came west.
(To be continued)
“Learning history can put our ancestors in a time and place.”
Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches "Storytellers: Writing family stories."