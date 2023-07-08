Part 2 of 2

Many Swedes and Finns who came to America in the mid-1600s and settled in the Delaware River Valley encountered the Lenni Lenape tribe of Delaware Indians, with whom they found many cultural similarities (slash and burn agriculture, sweat lodges/saunas, love of forests, etc.), thus living alongside and even culturally assimilating with them.



Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org. The column may not be reprinted without the written consent of the author. Reach the author at: rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?