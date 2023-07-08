Many Swedes and Finns who came to America in the mid-1600s and settled in the Delaware River Valley encountered the Lenni Lenape tribe of Delaware Indians, with whom they found many cultural similarities (slash and burn agriculture, sweat lodges/saunas, love of forests, etc.), thus living alongside and even culturally assimilating with them.
Who were the Lenni Lenape, whose historical territory included present-day northeastern Delaware, all of New Jersey, the eastern Pennsylvania regions of the Lehigh Valley and northeastern Pennsylvania, New York Bay and western Long Island, and the lower Hudson Valley?
They are of the Algonquin family and were traditionally divided into the Munsee, Unami and Unalachtigo, three social divisions determined by language and location. Their name, “Lenni,” means “original,” and “Lenape” means “Indian.” At the end of the 17th century, they had three clans — Wolf, Turtle, Turkey — each with twelve sub-clans.
As with many tribes, the Lenape had a matrilineal clan system, meaning their bloodlines were traced through the women, and a child’s social position was inherited from the mother’s side of the family.
The Lenape supported the British in the French and Indian Wars and during the American Revolution the Lenape were divided. Those who had converted to Christianity chose to remain neutral in the conflict. Others supported the British, fearing they would be driven from their lands if the Americans were victorious.
During the Revolutionary War the government promised that if the Delaware helped their fight against the British, they would be given statehood in the future… a promise that was, of course, not kept. After the Declaration of Independence was signed, the first treaty signed by the United States government was with the Lenni Lenape.
The tribe’s westward migration included the Detroit area. There were several Lenape settlements south of Sandusky in north-central Ohio. The Treaty of Fort Pitt (Ohio) in 1778 allowed American soldiers to pass through Lenape territory, with the tribe providing them food, horses and other supplies. The tribe also supplied the Army with scouts, and the Indians were allowed to enlist in the U.S. Army.
Over the next few years, the they settled on the James River in Missouri, occupying eventually about 40,000 acres of the approximately 2,000,000 acres allotted to them. And they continued to settle further west.
The 1737 Walking Purchase had forced the Lenape people to Oklahoma. From the official website of the Delaware Tribe of Indians (www.delawaretribe.org): “In order to convince the Lenape to part with the land, the Penns (William Penn family) falsely represented an old, incomplete, unsigned draft of a deed as a legal contract. They told the Lenape that their ancestors some fifty years before had signed this document which stated that the land to be deeded to the Penns was as much as could be covered in a day-and-a-half’s walk. Believing that their forefathers had made such an agreement the Lenape leaders agreed to let the Penns have this area walked off.” Again, the Native Americans were cheated!
In 1979, the United States Bureau of Indian Affairs revoked the tribal status of the Lenape living among Cherokee in Oklahoma and counted them as Cherokee. The Lenape had this decision overturned in 1996, when they were recognized by the federal government as a separate tribal nation.
Today, a number of the tribe live in Oklahoma and in the northeastern states.
The Sahuarita-Green Valley Genealogy Library has several books about Native Americans, including “Lenape and Their Legends,” by Daniel Garrison Brinton and C. S. Rafinesque. The library is open to the public.
Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org. The column may not be reprinted without the written consent of the author. Reach the author at: rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com.
