1827_Finley_Map_of_Tennessee

This 1827 map of Tennessee slightly predates the earliest legal reference to the state's Grand Divisions, geographical boundaries that also represent unique cultural differences.

 Anthony Finley

Three white stars in a circle of blue on a red flag represent the three Grand Divisions of the state of Tennessee. The three — East, Middle and West Tennessee — are defined in state law which lists the counties in each region.

The assignments of counties can be changed by the state legislature, but all changes to the boundaries between the Grand Divisions have remained since the earliest legal reference to them in “The Acts of Tennessee 1835-1836.” Nearly equal in size, Middle Tennessee is a little larger with 41 percent of the land.



