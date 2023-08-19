Three white stars in a circle of blue on a red flag represent the three Grand Divisions of the state of Tennessee. The three — East, Middle and West Tennessee — are defined in state law which lists the counties in each region.
The assignments of counties can be changed by the state legislature, but all changes to the boundaries between the Grand Divisions have remained since the earliest legal reference to them in “The Acts of Tennessee 1835-1836.” Nearly equal in size, Middle Tennessee is a little larger with 41 percent of the land.
Through its history, people have often referred to themselves as being from East, Middle or West Tennessee. They are culturally as well as geographically different, defined loosely by their agriculture, music, food and social structure.
East Tennessee encompasses the Southern Appalachian Mountains, which include the Great Smoky Mountains, the eastern Tennessee River valley, and a portion of the Cumberland Plateau. Mountains restrict commercial agriculture. There were fewer enslaved persons than in the other two areas, and East Tennesseans were mostly loyal to the Union during the Civil War, even attempting to secede from the rest of the state.
The boundary between East Tennessee and Middle Tennessee is on the Cumberland Plateau, which was a major barrier to travel and for commerce during much of the state's early history. Middle Tennessee is flat with gently rolling hills. The state capitol, Nashville, is located there, as well as educational, religious and other institutions.
The Tennessee River flows northward to Kentucky from Mississippi and Alabama. It creates the boundary between Middle and West Tennessee starting from the northern border of Hardin County, which is split down the middle by the Tennessee River but is defined wholly in West Tennessee.
West Tennessee is flat and has soil well-adapted to agriculture on a grand scale and historically used for cotton plantations, with slaves working the land and the sentiment to the Civil War was well-defined here.
Among cultural differences is the music in each region of the state. The Appalachian region draws its music — ballads and folk songs — from that of the early English, Scots, and Irish. Middle Tennessee is known for country music and the Grand Ole Opry, and West Tennessee for the Delta Blues. All the music seems to have evolved into a collective genre of “country music.”
All but three counties of East Tennessee (Bledsoe, Cumberland and Marion) are in the Eastern Time Zone, while Middle and West Tennessee are entirely in the Central Time Zone.
The Tennessee commemorative quarter released by the United States Mint January 2, 2002 is designed with the image of three musical instruments — fiddle, trumpet and guitar, each representative of the state’s music culture. The fiddle represents the Appalachian music of East Tennessee, the trumpet stands for the blues of West Tennessee for which Memphis is famous, and the guitar is for Central Tennessee, home to Nashville, the capital of country music. The coin’s inscription reads “Musical Heritage.”
I have learned that when someone says, “My grandpa was from east (East) Tennessee,” it may not mean the area; it could be a distinct part of a divided state.
Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org. The column may not be reprinted without the written consent of the author. Reach the author at: rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone