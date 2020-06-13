Before there was Amazon, there was Sears, Roebuck & Company delivering furniture, clothing, toys, dinnerware, fabric, tools, bicycles, and many items from their fat catalog, to our front door.
One of the most unusual orders was for a house. The Chicago-based company offered 447 styles of homes, from small cottages to farmhouses to Colonial Revival mansions, featured in the Modern Homes Catalog. Nearly 100,000 of the homes were sold between 1908 and 1940.
All the materials to build the home were included in the package. The customer chose the style, ordered the blueprints, mailed a check, and a few weeks later the “kit home” arrived at the train station. Each style had a name, such as Dover, Osborn, Hathaway, Crescent and more.
The boxcar door was sealed with a red wax seal to be opened by the buyer. Inside, 10,000 pieces of framing lumber cut to size and stamped with a number, cedar shakes, trim, plumbing, hardware, and most of the construction materials were ready to be hauled to the building site.
Most of the mail-order homes were sold in the eastern and midwest states, with proximity to railroads. But they are found in other areas, even Alaska. Sears promised that one didn’t have to be a skilled carpenter to build the home and that it could be finished in fewer than 90 days.
Large mills across the country produced the prefabricated homes, which met a need for housing for soldiers returning from WWl. The largest mill was located in Cairo, Illinois, and covered nearly 40 acres.
Sears marketing didn’t stop with the house. They surely expected folks to buy furniture, linens, dishes, etc. from the catalog. In 1911 they began offering mortgages to their customers but when the the Great Depression hit, the company foreclosed on tens of thousands of its customers.
While remodeling an older home, you might find proof that it is a Sears home. The lumber will have the stamp on it and the plumbing will be stamped with the Sears name or SR. You are really lucky if the original blueprints or instruction booklet have been passed along with the home.
“Houses By Mail: A Guide to Houses from Sears, Roebuck & Company,” by Katherine Cole Stevenson and H. Ward Jandle, features all the models sold by Sears. It is available on Amazon. There are a number of other books about mail-order homes.
Sears was not the only mail-order company selling kit homes. Montgomery Ward (Wardway Homes) in Chicago, Aladin and Lewis Manufacturing (Liberty Homes) in Bay City, Michigan, and Gordon Van Tine in Davenport, Iowa, met the needs of Americans desiring a new home.
Over the years, a number of Sears homes have been either remodeled, abandoned, or torn down. A thought also was that because they were “mail order,” they were inferior. Now, like many things, there is a quest for the vintage homes. There are 15 mail-order homes in Jerome, Arizona.
I would like to hear from anyone who has or has had a mail-order home.
“Genealogy is not only names and dates; it is also the history of the time and place of your ancestors.”
Becky McCreary is newsletter editor for the Southern Arizona Genealogy Society. Contact her at rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com or visit the society’s website at azsags.org, where her columns are archived. The articles may not be reprinted without written permission of the author.