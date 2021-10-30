The American Red Cross led a campaign in 1917, and by 1918 print publications nationwide carried advertisements to collect peach pits. Factories in Connecticut converted production, and hundreds of women in the state were recruited to work.
During World War I, the Germans surprised the Allies with chemical warfare, killing approximately 90,000 soldiers. It was the first war to use chemicals, most commonly highly-toxic chlorine gas. Four breaths of the deadly chlorine gas was sufficient to kill.
Germans released the gas and, aided by the wind, it slowly crossed the battlefields, filtering into trenches and into soldiers lungs. Once in the body, the yellow-green gas caused asphyxiation, convulsions, panic, and a slow death.
In 1915 American chemist James Bert Garner discovered that the fatal gas could be subdued with activated charcoal filters made from natural fibers such as those found in peach pits and nut shells. Several Connecticut factories converted their manufacturing lines to produce the filters.
The same year, the New York Times reported, "A campaign will be launched here this week, and by holding contests in the schools, the Red Cross expects that every peach pit found by the children will be thrown at the Kaiser. ... In each state, several centers will be established for the reception of parcel post packages of seeds from Red Cross agents in smaller towns or from farmers and other persons who are unable to forward the seeds to their own chapters.”
Peach pits were collected by the millions to make this charcoal. Other vegetable substances of similar density, such as nut shells and apricot pits, were also used. The U.S. government paid farmers $7.50 a ton and they had to load the peach pits onto a train car. Those who weren’t farmers saved the pits and walnut shells, and even children went door-to-door or stood outside markets with buckets to collect pits.
The gas mask contained a chamber filled with the prepared charcoal, which was mixed with an anti-gas agent. The wearer of the mask breathed entirely through the mouth, gripping a rubber mouthpiece while his nose was pinched shut by a clamp attached to the mask.
During training, soldiers were required to hold their breath for six seconds while the mask was being adjusted. It was explained to them that four breaths of the deadly chlorine gas was sufficient to kill; first breath produced a spasm of the glottis; the second brought mental confusion and delirium; the third produced unconsciousness; and the fourth, death.
Patriotism, at times, demands odd sacrifices. This is just one of those sacrifices that helped make America great.
