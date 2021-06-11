Second of two parts
Family story was that 3-year-old William Klein was kidnapped in Cincinnati and never found. Thinking outside the box and using research tools, I could not find William Klein’s birth, kidnapping or death. Was this just another family story carried through the generations?
After exhausting every route that I could think of, I set the quest aside for a year. Then I looked again in Ancestry and Family Search. Nothing. For some reason I scrolled one line after the last William Klein, where I usually stopped because the dates didn’t apply — William Kleine, born 1853, died 1856. My William Klein, with an e on the end! How many times had I missed it?
Shame on me. I tell family researchers to first write down every possible spelling for a surname, even if it is a common name like Smith, Brown, etc. Klein is a common German name and I should have tried the possible spellings: Kline, Cline and Kleine.
So with this new find, I continued the search. It didn’t make sense that if he had been kidnapped and never found that it would have his death date — Sept. 29, 1856. With this little bit of information, I found William on Find A Grave, buried in Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati. But no other family member — yes I tried all spellings — was buried there. My detective work was done and the case closed.
At this point, William became personal to me. More than a 3 x great-uncle. I thought of the little boy buried alone in the big cemetery.
I contacted Spring Grove Cemetery and for $5 I got the record of his burial. It showed the location of the plot, his death date, cost of the interment, and cause of death — croup. Case closed. William had not been kidnapped and now I could put an end to that handwritten notation in family records, “kidnapped and never found.”
In my excitement, I missed a notation at the bottom of the cemetery card. “Body missing from the grave.” There it was, the “kidnapped.”
Now the case was reopened. Detective cap on again, I thought of all the scenarios for a body missing from the grave. Did the parents not have money to pay for the interment? Did they want him buried at home in the backyard? Or was he the victim of grave robbers?
I tend to think it was the latter. I checked and learned that Cincinnati area and Northern Kentucky had several medical schools in the 1850s. Grave robbers were not always after the jewelry with which people were buried, but also bodies that could be sold to medical schools.
There is no way of ever knowing the full story about William. I look at the map of the lush, green Spring Grove Cemetery and where his plot sits. Someday I will visit and lay a flower on the grave of the forgotten little boy.
“Genealogy is more than names and dates. It is learning the culture of the time your ancestors lived.”