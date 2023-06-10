heliograph.jpeg

U.S. Army Signal Corps troops at the U.S.-Mexican border ca. 1916 on a rocky outcrop, sending signals by heliograph. 

 State Archives of North Caroliina

At the end of the Civil War there were still wars on United States soil. Troops were sent to Arizona and New Mexico to wage war on the Apaches, led by Cochise’s youngest son Naiche (1857-1921) and Geronimo (1829-1909) who along with Cochise (1805-1874) had killed hundreds of civilians. In 1886 it looked as if Geronimo was ready to surrender to Brigadier General Phillip St. George Cooke, but he and his warriors retreated to a mountain fortress in the Chiricahuas and resumed marauding.

Cooke’s attempt to subjugate the Apache led to his resignation. The Army sent Brigadier General Nelson Miles to replace him. The mountainous terrain in the Southwest, especially the Chiricahua Mountains, was challenging and communication between the outposts was a problem. The troops had to outwit the Apache, who easily discovered and destroyed telegraph lines.



