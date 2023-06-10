At the end of the Civil War there were still wars on United States soil. Troops were sent to Arizona and New Mexico to wage war on the Apaches, led by Cochise’s youngest son Naiche (1857-1921) and Geronimo (1829-1909) who along with Cochise (1805-1874) had killed hundreds of civilians. In 1886 it looked as if Geronimo was ready to surrender to Brigadier General Phillip St. George Cooke, but he and his warriors retreated to a mountain fortress in the Chiricahuas and resumed marauding.
Cooke’s attempt to subjugate the Apache led to his resignation. The Army sent Brigadier General Nelson Miles to replace him. The mountainous terrain in the Southwest, especially the Chiricahua Mountains, was challenging and communication between the outposts was a problem. The troops had to outwit the Apache, who easily discovered and destroyed telegraph lines.
In1886 Miles’ plan was the creation of a vast network of 27 heliographic stations on mountain peaks spanning nearly 800 air miles in a comma-shaped area some 200 miles east to west and 140 miles north to south in Arizona and New Mexico. The heliograph, which had been used in Europe, is a tripod holding a set of adjustable solar-reflecting mirrors which can transmit codes such as Morse Code. Messages can be sent long distances in any direction during daylight hours, the speed of which is dependent on the proficiency of both the sender and the receiver.
The U.S. Army’s Signal Corps was an early adopter of the new technology, acquiring six heliographs in 1877 in Montana, while monitoring Sioux and Cheyenne movements in the wake of Little Bighorn.
Three operators, guarded by several soldiers, manned each station on a shift. They had a 30-day supply of food and water. According to U.S. Army historian Bruno Rolak the signaling parties could identify movements at a distance of 25 miles. Their reports were flashed back to Miles’ headquarters at Fort Huachuca in southern Arizona.
An important link to the Fort was a station on Old Baldy (Mt. Wrightson) in Madera Canyon. For easier daily access for the soldiers encamped at Madera Canyon the heliographs at Old Baldy station were moved to 8,474-foot-high Josephine Peak. The range was the same as the 9,456-foot-high Mt. Wrightson. Apparently there are remains of the station on Josephine Peak.
It is thought that the flashing mirrors spooked the Apache and they were less violent after the heliographs were in use. In 1890 there were 51 stations throughout Arizona and New Mexico. The best map of the 51 stations that I could find is “Ever Heard of a Heliogram?” at https://southernarizonaguide.com.
By 1920 use was widespread in the U.S. and beginning in Canada, and the heliograph was regarded as the most useful communication device available at that time for forest-protection services. D.P. Godwin of the U.S. Forestry Service invented a portable (4.5 lb) heliograph of the single-tripod, shutter-plus mirror type for forestry use.
Today, dedicated amateur heliographers gather and use homebuilt and antique instruments to flash messages of good cheer, just for the fun of it.
Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org. The column may not be reprinted without the written consent of the author. Reach the author at: rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com.
