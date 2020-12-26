Playing cards have been used for centuries for socializing, gambling, fortune telling, magic tricks, and mathematical probability studies. They are compact, inexpensive, and many different games can be played with a deck.
There is no agreement as to where playing cards began. Scrolls from China’s Tang Dynasty mention a game of paper tiles, similar to dominos, which experts consider the first. In medieval Europe, card games incited drinking and gambling, which drew cheats to the table. Card playing became so widespread and disruptive that authorities banned it. Card playing in Paris was forbidden on weekdays.
Ships brought supplies from England to the early colonists, and playing cards were in the cargo. In the 18th century, they were sold in post offices and stationers and were advertised in newspapers.
Many of the present-day card games were created in Europe but influenced by diverse cultures and languages. Not only did each ethnic group design their own system of suits, but also their own rules, with predictable differences in each community.
Whist was a very popular game in Europe and was adapted in the United States — it was the predecessor of Bridge. The modern game of Contract Bridge was the result of innovations to the scoring of Auction Bridge by Harold Stirling Vanderbilt and others.
Euchre’s name almost certainly stems from the Alsatian card game Juckerspiel, brought to the United States in the early 19th century by German immigrants. Played with 24 cards, it was the most popular card game in America 100 years ago and is still most popular in the Northeast and Midwest.
Poker is an American card game, created sometime in the 18th century, possibly in New Orleans. The number of variations in the game, plus wagering bets, has made it one of the top card games nationally and internationally.
Let’s look at the deck of 52 cards. Theory has it that the suits, or pips, in a card game represent the four major pillars of the economy in the Middle Ages: Hearts, the Church; Spades, the military; Clubs, agriculture, and Diamonds represented the merchant class. The corner pips allow the hand-held deck to be fanned and each card suit and value visible.
There are varying opinions for who the kings, queens, and jacks portray. Some think they are Biblical, mythological, or great historical figures, i.e. the king of diamonds is Julius Caesar. The queen of spades is Pallas, or Athena, Greek goddess of wisdom.
In French and English decks, the jack (knave) is dressed in traditional 16th or 17th aristocratic or courtier class attire.
Where does the joker fit it? In the 1860s, American Euchre players made up some new rules for the game, which required an extra trump card — referred to as the Best Bower, it was the highest trump card available.
