One story, one room wide, three to five rooms deep, with a door at the front and a door at the back. Named shotgun houses, they were the grandaddies of “tiny houses” that are finding popularity in the 21st century.
The architectural design has deep roots in New Orleans, where many of the homes are inhabited and continue to be built. But they are found also in most towns in America where low-cost housing was essential — from residential neighborhoods in large cities, to mountain mining towns, factory towns, and more.
There are double shotgun houses, which are two of them side-by-side sharing a single wall. Camelback shotgun houses have a partial second floor over the rear of the house. Generally the lots are small, with no space for a garage or parking and are often built close to the street.
New Orleans has the highest number of shotgun houses, where they were first built in the early 1800s. The design has survived since its origins in West Africa, passage through the Caribbean to Saint-Domingue (Haiti) and to New Orleans. Having encountered the design in the Caribbean, the free people of color who came to New Orleans from Saint-Domingue built many shotguns for themselves and others in the early nineteenth century. By the 1830s, the dwellings were also being utilized for factory, farm, and railroad workers.
The houses had a living room at the front, then one or two bedrooms, and the kitchen in back. Early shotgun houses did not have bathrooms, but in later years a bathroom with a small hall was built before the kitchen, or a side addition off the kitchen. The cross-breeze when the doors and transoms above the doors were opened was welcomed.
Popularity grew from several factors: lower cost, easy-to-follow blueprints, and they fit on small lots. By 1900, local carpenters were using pattern books to build them.
So, how did these tiny houses become known as shotgun houses? There is no agreement as to the origin of the name. Some say it is because standing at the front door a shotgun can be shot to the back door without hitting anyone.
Or, a saw used to cut rough lumber was often called a “shotgun saw’ or “the shotgun” by mill hands.
Another theory is it derived from the West African name for a small house where men meet to talk — Togu na (house of talk) and shotgun evolved from that.
The shotgun house is inspiration for more than the contemporary tiny home. Musician John Mellencamp was driving along an I-65 underpass in Indianapolis and saw an old black man sitting outside his small, pink shotgun house with his cat in his arms, unbothered by the traffic on the highway. “He waved, and I waved back,” Mellencamp said and that was his inspiration for the song “Pink Houses.”
The simple shotgun house has made a place in urban and rural history and may outlive other architectural designs.
“Learning history can put an ancestor in a time and place.”
Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org. The column may not be reprinted without the written consent of the author. rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com