The past two Genealogy Today columns have been about my 3x great-uncle William Klein(e) — family lore was that the 3-year-old was kidnapped and never found. With persistence, I found him but the body was not in the grave. Hence the “kidnapped.” I had intended to end the articles there.
Just the other day I received a nice email from an employee at the Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati, where little William had been buried. Before I read the email I thought, “Oh! Did I accurately describe the setting?” I did. “Did I misquote what what was on the burial card?” I did not. I kept the information accurate. She was just interested and wanted to know more of the story and how the “kidnapped and never found” note made its way into a family document. I sent her a photo of the page.
It made me realize how far my words reach when I write a column, and how important it is to make them as accurate as possible. One of the first articles I wrote was about Gretna Green towns in the United States where couples could marry without waiting. Three days after publication, I received an email from the owners of the chapel in Gretna Green, Scotland, where the practice started and continues to this day.
A story about Bohemians brought another email detailing the writer’s Bohemian family. Articles about hoboes, Canadian ports, Melungeons, mail-order houses, Pocket Books for soldiers, Swedes in Chicago, WPA librarians in Appalachia, U.S. POW camps, and more bring complimentary and information-sharing emails. The head curator at Ellis Island offered his help. I hear from people across the United States, as well as Green Valley.
Then there is the gift of meeting a reader. When I mentioned my home county in an article, I received an email from a La Posada resident from my hometown. We have found a lot in common.
So what does this have to do with writing your family stories? When writing family history, be as accurate as you can. You will maybe want to bring in the social, political, and religious history of the time and place. That is adding meat to the bones.
Never use one source for information. If you want to start with info in Wikipedia, then do so. Remember that it is not the Encyclopedia Britannica (remember those?). Information is added by anyone. But it can give you a start. Use the links to find other sources. Be wary of websites that appear to be “history” or that are full of advertising.
Read a good nonfiction book about the time period or even a fictional account — anything to to tweak your curiosity. Read the bibliography and footnotes to find more resources.
Weigh and compare what you have. You have the tools to question the “yes — no —maybe” of what you need to pull a story together as accurately as you can. What we write is lasting and far-reaching.
“Genealogy doesn’t stop when you type ‘The End.’ There is always more to the story.”
Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org. The articles may not be reprinted without written permission of the author: rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com.