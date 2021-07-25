They weave baskets with rounded bottoms for egg gathering, grow medicinal herbs, hang their well-crafted straight-back chairs on wooden pegs, equating to their life of simplicity, utility, and modesty.
Commonly called Shakers, they are members of the United Society of Believers in Christ's Second Appearing and are nontrinitarianism (not believing in the Trinity). It is one of the most enduring religious experiments in American history.
The sect was founded about 1747 in England and organized in the United States in the 1780s. They were initially known as “Shaking Quakers” because of their frenzied behavior during worship services.
Ann Lee (Lees), a founding leader and often referred to as Mother Ann Lee, was born in Manchester, England in 1736 and joined the group in 1774. Jailed several times for blasphemy and advocating her doctrine of celibacy and the fear of further imprisonment, she and a small, select group of followers including some family members, emigrated to America where they purchased a small tract of land near Albany, New York. Some moved on to Waterville and New Lebanon, New York. Her husband deserted her soon after their arrival in America.
Proclaiming that they were pacifists and neutral, Lee and her followers did not side with either the British nor the colonists during the American Revolution.
Joseph Meacham and Lucy Wright led the Shakers after Ann Lee died in 1784. From 1787 until 1792, the Shakers gathered into eight more communities: Hancock, Harvard, Shirley, and Tyringham Shaker Villages in Massachusetts; Enfield Shaker Village in Connecticut; Canterbury and Enfield in New Hampshire; and Sabbathday Lake and Alfred Shaker Village in Maine.
Shaker practices:
• They gave up families, property, and worldly goods.
• They were celibate — didn’t believe in procreation, and therefore had to adopt children and recruit converts into the community. Adoptees could leave at age 21 or stay with the community.
• Couples could join, but remained celibate.
• All property and work was shared (communal).
• Converts were welcomed into “holy families” where men and women lived as brother and sister, with the rigorous daily task of transforming the earth into heaven.
• The members lived in gender-segregated, dormitory-like housing, but came together to work, worship, dance, and pray.
• The took in and fed and lodged the poor, orphans, homeless, and runaways.
• As early as the year the U.S. Constitution was drafted, Shaker women were officially given equal rights, and in 1817 the Shakers’ southern societies freed the slaves belonging to members and began buying black believers out of slavery.
Though their beliefs and behavior may seem primitive, the Shakers were actually a progressive community, inventing and building a number of the items that we use today.
(to be continued)
Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org. Articles may not be reprinted without the written permission of the author. rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com