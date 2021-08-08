Second of two parts
Shaker ways appear primitive but they were a progressive culture in many ways. A number of their improved methods and inventions are used today.
There were 26 organized communities, with as many small and very short-lived villages and missions. The largest number of Shakers was recorded between 1820 and 1860, with an estimated 6,000 believers.
New England, Kentucky, and Ohio had the most communities, and reached as far south as Narcoosee, Florida and westward to Vincennes, Indiana. Their missions also reached farther west. In the 1880s and ’90s there were missions in San Francisco, which was destroyed in the 1906 earthquake, and in San Diego.
During the Civil War, the Shakers were sympathetic to the Union but they fed and cared for the Confederate soldiers who found their way to the villages. President Lincoln exempted Shaker males from military service, thus they became some of the first conscientious objectors in American history.
The religion valued women and men equally in religious leadership. While other religious sects kept old-fashioned values and techniques and shunned any new technology which came along, the Shakers not only embraced modern technology and innovation, but were regarded as leaders in this area.
Inventions and alterations of existing items credited to the sect: packaging garden seeds in envelopes, the apple peeler and corer, rolling pin, dough mixer, and clothespin. They designed the flat broom and an automated washing machine, improved the circular saw, and more. But they were best known for their high-quality furniture craftsmanship.
They designed rocking and straight chairs for the brother or sister who would use them — seat height, shape of the back, width of the seat, arm height, etc. An interesting detail on the straight chair was a ball and socket on the back legs. It allowed the chair to be tilted back to prevent slipping or scraping the wooden floor.
After the Civil War, the Shakers could not compete in the industrialized economy. There were fewer converts and, with their practice of celibacy, villages eventually began closing. The last to close was the Canterbury Shaker Village in the early 1990s, with only Sabbathday Lake Village, 25 miles north of Portland, Maine, still open — it is home to Elder Arnold Hadd and Eldress June Carpenter, as of January 2020 the remaining two Shakers.
A number of the villages are now Historical Landmarks and some are living history museums where the excellence of Shaker furniture, baskets, and cloth weaving lives on.
A Shaker saying is: “Do all your work as you would if you had a thousand years to live and as you would if you must die tomorrow.”
“The Design of 19th Century Shaker Village Hancock” is an interesting documentary on YouTube.
“Learning the culture of others broadens understanding of our own.”
