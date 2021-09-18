“Historical Marker Ahead.” Most drivers whiz by the pull off for the roadside marker, not realizing what they might learn about the location. My hubby is used to my “pull over!” and seems happy that we do. It is a mini history lesson that often piques our interest to learn more.
The history of historical markers began with automobiles and modern roads. States have long celebrated their history, but it was usually with statues and commemorative plaques on buildings.
A few early markers were placed along roadways in Colorado, Indiana, and Pennsylvania, but with the placement of markers along U.S. 1 between Richmond and Mount Vernon, Virginia has the oldest historical marker program.
According to Smithsonian Magazine, by 1930 Massachusetts had 234 markers along its roads, but that does not include markers placed by local individuals, organizations and heritage groups such as the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Among the many markers in Southern Arizona:
• A ground marker in the sidewalk on SW corner of East Broadway and South 5th Avenue in Tucson marks the area where Union soldiers took possession of a former Confederate camp in 1862.
• A Buffalo Soldier statue and marker honoring those soldiers who served with distinction at Fort Huachuca can be found at the intersection of Smith Avenue and Winrow Street in Sierra Vista.
• Near Nogales are the ruins of Mission Los Santos Angeles de Guevavi, first established by Father Eusebio Francisco Kino in 1691. The marker can be found by taking North River Road, 2.2 miles west of State Highway 82. It is a ground marker next to the entrance gate to the Guevavi sub-unit of Tumacácori National Historical Park.
• Fray Marcos De Niza marker, stating that he was the first European west of the Rockies (April 12, 1539), is near Lochiel (Santa Cruz County) on Duquesne Road, half a mile north of US / Mexico border.
The Historical Marker Data Base or HMdb.org is a treasurer trove of history! To date, volunteers have entered marker information, location, and photos for 157,627 markers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, France, and many other countries.
To use the site you will have to join (free) and choose a password. After that, go to Geographic Lists and a dropdown menu of countries and states appear. Example: Click on Arizona and you get makers in all of Arizona, but click on the righthand blue arrow and you can filter by county.
Once on the county page, scroll to find a marker and click the blue print. That will take you to the information for that marker. In the left corner of the page is an audio symbol, if you want to listen to the content. There is much more on the database to browse.
After visiting HMdb, the road sign stating “Historical Maker Ahead” might take on a new interest. Happy travels!
“Learning history can put our ancestors in a time and place.”
Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org. The column may not be reprinted without the written consent of the author. rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com