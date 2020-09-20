Beginner genealogists are told, “Use a pencil!” And they soon learn why. There will be many changes in research, and a pen just isn’t practical.
We all started our journey into the world of education armed with the lowly yellow pencil with a pink rubber eraser on top. If the lead broke, the pencil sharpener on the wall of the classroom was a chance to get out of our seat to sharpen it. Along with chores like cleaning the blackboard and filling our little paste jars from a gallon of the white stuff, emptying the pencil sharpener was a classroom chore that we all shared.
The exact discovery of graphite for pencils is unknown. There is a legend that could be accurate but, if not, it is charming. In mid-16th century, a storm uprooted a tree in England's Lake District. Clinging to the tree's roots was a shiny black substance, graphite.
A few decades later the site was established as the first graphite mine. Local shepherds used the graphite to mark their sheep, much like a cattle brand. Because it looked like lead, it was called plumbago. Surveyors and artists were the first to make use of the graphite as we know it. They wrapped the graphite in sheepskin or piece of string.
In 1794, the war between France and Britain cut off access to high-quality British graphite. The French minister commissioned an engineer to find a substitute. Using a mixture of low-quality graphite and wet clay, he shaped it into rods and baked them. “Crayons Conte” (crale, meaning chalk) resulted and there was no longer a need for British graphite.
Looking for harder and softer leads, German pencil makers experimented with various combinations of graphite and clay, still using the process of rolling it into rods and baking it.
In 1821, a graphite deposit was discovered near Bristol, New Hampshire. The Thoreau family — yes, Henry David Thoreau — started a business that Henry joined after college. He developed a pencil that was less greasy and brittle, and he created pencils in four degrees of hardness. The #1 (hardest) to #4 (softest) is still used today. My favorite is the less common #2.5.
Pencils come in various colors, but yellow is the iconic. Why? Until the 1889 World's Fair in Paris, pencils were painted to cover the poor quality of wood used to wrap the lead. There, an Austro-Hungarian pencil manufacturer introduced a luxury pencil, made of fine materials and named Koh-l-Noor — the name of the largest diamond at the time. Perhaps to honor the empire’s flag, the first pencils were painted yellow.
The eraser on top? In early days, a lump of old bread was used to erase pencil mistakes. Joseph Priestley (ironically a clergyman) found that a gum substance harvested from trees in South America was successful in removing pencil marks — the rubbing to erase coined the name “rubber.”
So, sharpen your yellow pencil and document your family history!
“There is no history without the characters.”
Becky McCreary is newsletter editor for the Southern Arizona Genealogy Society. Contact her at rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com or visit the society’s website at azsags.org, where her columns are archived. The articles may not be reprinted without written permission of the author.