Many in the United States can trace their Hispanic ancestry back to Mexico. Like any genealogical research, the more you know about the history of a country, state, county, or town, the easier your task will be. Mexican research is no exception.
Until 1821, Mexico was under the rule of Spain and except those in the Catholic Church, records are archived in Spain. For any areas of the United States under Mexican rule between 1821 and 1853, such as Southern Arizona, records are archived in Mexico.
Record-keeping of births, marriages, and deaths was established in 1857, though some places did not comply until much later. Church records are important sources of information — many date back to the first settlement of a village or town.
Catholic birth records include the date the baby was baptized, usually a few days after birth but can be weeks or months later. You will find the parents’ names and sometimes the grandparents'.
It is important to know Hispanic naming customs. Women do not change their surname after marriage. If a compound surname is recorded, the first surname is the paternal surname and the second is the maternal surname. Author Debbie Gurtler explains, “In a name like Jose Rodriguez Campos, you can feel fairly confident that his father’s first last name, or paternal surname, was Rodriguez, while Campos was his mother’s last name or paternal surname.”
Note: If an ancestor came to the United States, it might be that they took their second, maternal last name and used it as a middle name. It is custom for marriages to be performed in the bride’s parish. Along with basic information, a godparent or a deceased spouse is often recorded.
Death records are not as detailed as birth and marriage — the age can be incorrect, but one helpful hint is that some death records state an existing will and the name of the notary.
Like the United States, Mexico collects a census every 10 years; only parts of the 1950 census, including Mexico City, exist.
Border crossing records from Mexico into the United States are a helpful resource for those who crossed after 1906 when the process became standardized. Take note of other family members who may have crossed at the same time. Genealogical researchers find FAN club (Family, Associates, Neighbors) helpful in placing an ancestor, as immigrants often settled in a common area.
This is only a brief overview of finding a Mexican ancestor. Start research on https://www.familysearch.org. There will be more about this site in the Oct. 16 column.
The information for this article is from a four-page lamented publication by Debbie Gurtler. Mexico Genealogy Research. Find it on a shelfat the Green Valley-Sahuarita Genealogy Library.
Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org. The column may not be reprinted without the written consent of the author. Reach the author at: rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com.
