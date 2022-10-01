Many in the United States can trace their Hispanic ancestry back to Mexico. Like any genealogical research, the more you know about the history of a country, state, county, or town, the easier your task will be. Mexican research is no exception. 

Until 1821, Mexico was under the rule of Spain and except those in the Catholic Church, records are archived in Spain. For any areas of the United States under Mexican rule between 1821 and 1853, such as Southern Arizona, records are archived in Mexico.  



Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org. The column may not be reprinted without the written consent of the author. Reach the author at: rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com.

