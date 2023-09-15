At the midway point on Route 66 in Illinois is a small town best known for a family business of maple sirup [sic]. But for historians, genealogists and those of Irish ancestry, there is a greater distinction for Funks Grove, Illinois.
The small town of Funks Grove was first settled by brothers Isaac and Absalom Funk, two Kentucky brothers who came to the area southwest of Bloomington in 1824, choosing it for the water supply, fertile soil, timber and a large area of sugar maple trees. They were joined by Robert and Dorothy Funk Stubblefield from Ohio. At one time, Abraham Lincoln was the family lawyer.
Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup (the spelling chosen by the family) is still a family business. Route 66 passes through the town of about 400 residents, and the store is a popular stop for travelers. The trees produce about 2,000 gallons of maple sirup yearly — it takes 40 gallons of sap to yield one gallon of sirup. The sugar maple groves in the area are part of a National Natural Landmark.
And now, this is where the Celtic cross part of the story comes in. Isaac Funk was largely responsible for bringing the Chicago & Alton Railroad through the region, sidetracking it from its planned route through Peoria. An influential man, he served as an Illinois State Representative and Senator, and he is one of the founders of the Illinois Wesleyan University. He owned 25,000 acres of land and was the first to start cattle-feeding operations in the Midwest. The Funk family built a chapel and cemetery which they maintained until 1891. Both are still in the town.
When the potato famine began in 1845, starvation, disease, eviction and death decimated the Irish population by millions. Thousands of Irish emigrated to America, many finding work on the railroad excavating through rock with shovels and picks to lay a rail bed; hewing trees to create ties on which they spiked the heavy lengths of steel rail. Their daily pay of $0.75 to $1.50 usually ended up in the railroad company store and for lodging. In the 1850s the men built 2,700 miles of track in Illinois in 10 years. The Irish were the largest ethnic group listed in payroll records for the Illinois Central Railroad.
With the men and their families came disease. Typhus was rampant on the ships, with many dying before they docked in America. It followed them as they settled in the Midwest. With the hard labor and weakened bodies, cholera and dysentery spread rapidly in the railroad camps, with many deaths. Often denied formal burials, bodies were left along the tracks or put into mass graves.
In Funks Grove Cemetery, a mass grave holds the bodies of 50 railroad workers. There are no records of their names. Writer Mike Matejka said, “The Funk family broke social barriers of the times in allowing Irish burials in their cemetery.”
In April 2000, with donations totaling $20,000 from Irish heritage groups and other individuals, a six-foot Celtic cross was erected in the cemetery to honor the memory of the Irish immigrants who left their country and contributed to the growth of America.
Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org. The column may not be reprinted without the written consent of the author. Reach the author at: rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone