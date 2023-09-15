At the midway point on Route 66 in Illinois is a small town best known for a family business of maple sirup [sic]. But for historians, genealogists and those of Irish ancestry, there is a greater distinction for Funks Grove, Illinois.

The small town of Funks Grove was first settled by brothers Isaac and Absalom Funk, two Kentucky brothers who came to the area southwest of Bloomington in 1824, choosing it for the water supply, fertile soil, timber and a large area of sugar maple trees. They were joined by Robert and Dorothy Funk Stubblefield from Ohio. At one time, Abraham Lincoln was the family lawyer.



Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org. The column may not be reprinted without the written consent of the author. Reach the author at: rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?