With current focus on the political, we cannot forget our Ukrainian and Russian families and ancestors. I have some sources that researchers might find helpful. As with the Ukraine sources that I gave in Genealogy Today column two weeks ago, I will give only U.S. website information — Russian websites may not be available. Russian research is not easy.
Helpful clues may be in a name — Russians use patronymic naming and their names have masculine and feminine endings. Typically, masculine surnames end in ov, ev, ski/sky, and in; feminine will have an a or aya ending. Upon immigrating to other countries, some Russian couples used the same spelling, while others may have continued with the tradition of masculine and feminine endings. When researching, remember to try both.
After the Bolshevik Revolution in 1917, an estimated 23 million people left Russia. Like the Ukrainians, they emigrated to the United States, Canada, Central and South America, England and Australia. Following World War II, a large number emigrated, as well as from 1950-1980. Some went to Manchuria and China.
Russian church records can be daunting. We tend to assume that Russians are either Russian Orthodox or Jewish. But other religions are Catholic, Muslim, Russian Baptist, Old Believers and Lutheran. Old Believer was a group numbering millions of Russian religious dissenters in the 1600s who refused to accept the liturgical reforms imposed upon the Russian Orthodox Church by the patriarch of Moscow Nikon (1652–1658). Old Believers split into a number of different sects, of which several survived into modern times. Russian Orthodox records began 1720, and ended during the Russian Revolution and Communism in 1918, when churches were closed and destroyed.
Russian borders have changed often. Look at maps and gazetteers of the time you think an ancestor lived in an area. Russia did not adopt the Gregorian calendar until 1918, so recorded dates might be off by 13 days.
Your ancestor may have been a landowner or lord, but chances are they were a serf (same as a slave) who worked the land. The serfs were emancipated in 1861, following a speech given by Tsar Alexander II in 1856. State-owned serfs, those living on and working Imperial lands, were emancipated in 1866.
A good place to begin researching Russian ancestry is www.familysearch.lorg/wiki/enRussia. Then have fun searching!
Using the four-page laminated publication, Genealogy at a Glance: Russian Genealogy Research, authored by Vara Ivanova Miller, I learned a lot. The guide is filled with resources for Russian history, religion, websites, surnames, emigration, along with tips. It is available from Genealogical Publishing Co. (www.Genealogical.com). In the drop-down menu on the right side click on Filter by Region.
My knowledge of Russian history, as well as many other countries, is very limited. I often remark that I would like to see the high school history books we used in the 1950s — I suspect they had very little about Russian history.
Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org. The column may not be reprinted without the written consent of the author. rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com