Second of two parts
In the late 1800s and early 20th century, ice became a growing but difficult industry and nature was a large factor for the success or failure of the business.
Harvesting ice was time-consuming and laborious and could not begin until a lake or river or pond was frozen to 10 to 20 inches thick. In most regions that was January or February, and the ice harvesting generally ended in March.
The process began with removing the snow from the ice, using horse-drawn wooden plows. Once uncovered, the ice was porous and uneven and was not suitable for sale; horse-drawn scrapers leveled and smoothed the ice. Referred to as “rotten ice,” several inches might be discarded.
Using charcoal briquettes to outline the size of the ice blocks, the horse-drawn plow ran over the outlines and etched the lines into the ice, then blocks were cut with saws.
For decades, special hand saws were used to cut the blocks, but were later replaced by steam, then gas-powered saws.
Blocks were usually 22-by-32 inches and weighed 50 to 300 pounds. Workers used long poles (pikes) to guide the blocks down channels which had been cut in the waterways, to the shore. The blocks were then loaded onto wagons and taken to large warehouses, where they were stored for months.
The buildings were double walled and well insulated with sawdust and hay. Ice houses could hold 20,000 tons and some were large enough to hold 60,000 tons.
There were qualities of ice. Ice cut from the middle of a lake or river was clearer and more desirable and sold at a higher price. It was stored separately from that cut along the shore.
The blocks were stored and shipped, wrapped in about a foot of sawdust, but still nearly 40 percent of the block melted before delivery.
Harvesters were often farmers who supplemented their off-season farm work by cutting ice. In the 1800s, they could make about $1.50 a day. Some cut, stored, and sold their own ice to businesses.
As refrigeration and technology advanced, harvesting ice became a memory. The 1940s pretty much ended the era.
The old tradition of ice harvesting is still alive in Millers Mills, New York’s annual old-fashioned Ice Harvesting Day. Workers begin at 11 a.m. and work until mid-afternoon. Using hand saws, they cut the blocks which are scored by a gas-powered machine instead of the charcoal and horse-drawn plow method. The ice is loaded onto horse-drawn sleighs and taken to the ice house.
Generally held the second Sunday of February, the event scheduled for Feb. 9, 2020 was cancelled. Not because of the COVID-19 virus but because the ice was only 6 inches thick.
Unless you have been to Europe and had to ask for ice in a drink in many places, ice is something that we often take for granted.
