First of two parts
Modern technology allows us to harvest wind and sun energy. So too did weather play a big part in another commodity in the 19th and early 20th centuries: the harvesting of ice.
Until the mid-1800s, families harvested ice for their own use and sold some to small taverns and hotels. In urban areas, ice was affordable to only the elite families, mostly for entertaining important guests.
Immigrants settled in towns along the seacoasts, lakes and rivers, as they were the major transportation routes. So, there too grew industries. In the early 1840s, beer was made in the winter months, as cold temperatures were necessary for successful fermentation. Think about where breweries were located — certainly not in the hot southern states.
Brewers were the single largest consumer of ice. A large brewery used 15,000 to 40,000 tons of ice a year. In the 1880s, Milwaukee breweries used more than 335,000 tons annually.
It is not surprising that the beer industry grew rapidly in the United States, partially due to the German immigrants who brought their beer-making skills.
In the 1850s and 1860s, meat packing was a growing industry, shipping fresh meat from ranches in the West and farms in the Midwest, to the eastern cities. As with brewing, butchering had to be done in the winter months to keep the meat fresh.
Transporting vegetables, fish, fruits and milk depended on ice. Hotels, restaurants, taverns, and ice cream makers needed ice. If you have read the novel or seen the movie of Steinbeck’s “East of Eden,” you might recall the part where they tried to ship lettuce on ice from California’s Salinas Valley to other areas of the United States.
Frederic Tudor of Boston, Massachusetts is considered the father of the North American ice industry. In 1806 he shipped ice to the West Indies during a virulent outbreak of yellow fever, and for the next 80 years his ice was shipped to England and the Caribbean. His great fortune grew from customers in India.
In 1861 the ice box was developed and revolutionized how people shopped for groceries. It looked very much like the modern refrigerator, standing 3 to 4 feet tall and with two doors. A block of ice was placed in one metal-lined compartment, keeping food cold in the other. Depending on the temperature outside the icebox, ice could last about five days.
The demand for ice grew and harvesting it became a growing industry.
To be continued
“Genealogy is not only names and dates; it is also the history of the time and place of your ancestors.”
Becky McCreary is newsletter editor for the Southern Arizona Genealogy Society. Contact her at rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com or visit the society’s website at azsags.org, where her columns are archived. The articles may not be reprinted without written permission of the author.