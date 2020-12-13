In previous columns I have written about pasties, the vegetable and meat-filled pastry dough originating with Cornish miners. And hard tack — baked flour, water, and salt mixture — that soldiers, explorers, trappers, and others used for sustenance on their long journeys.
Another common commodity carried was pocket or portable soup. It wasn’t the tasty soup that we think of. It was a bouillon that could last a year or two and reserved for times when no other food was available.
For their trek across America, Meriwether Lewis and William Clark planned to forage, hunt and fish, and trade for food. They included assorted spices, three bushels of salt, and 193 pounds of portable soup, for dire dietary emergency. They set out on May 14, 1804; by Sept. 14, 1805 they began using the soup.
According to the journal of Patrick Gass, the Expedition’s carpenter, “none of the hunters killed any thing except 2 or 3 pheasants; on which, without a miracle it was impossible to feed 30 hungry men and upwards, besides some Indians. So Capt. Lewis gave out some portable soup, which he had along, to be used in cases of necessity.”
Pocket soup is a glue-like product of boiled-down animal bones. A cookbook dating to 1694 calls for a leg of veal, boiled for about 12 hours, strained, then the broth is reduced and cooled until it forms a slab of jelly. It is laid out on both to dehydrate, cut into cubes, then wrapped. A gallon of broth will make about a cup of jelly. Added to a cup of hot water, it becomes “soup.”
French-born Alexis Soyer devised a much-improved version of portable soup for the malnourished soldiers of the Crimean War. His portable-soup-like vegetable cake made from the shredded, boiled, and dried residue of carrots, turnips, parsnips, onions, cabbage, celery, leeks, and mixed aromatic seasonings. Known as “coarse julienne,” a cake added to boiling water could provide soup for a large number of men.
An excerpt from a 1760s London cookbook by Ann Shackleford gives a glimpse into the making of portable soup. “Take four calves feet; buttock of beef, twelve pounds; fillet of veal, three pounds; leg of mutton, ten pounds. Stew them in a sufficient quantity of water, over a gentle fire, and carefully take off the skum, pass the broth through a cullender, then boil the remaining meat in fresh water, which strain off likewise, and put the two liquors together and let them cool ...”
In case you would like to make your own nutritious bouillon for your next outing, there are a number of recipes online, including www.nourishedkitchen.com.
Happy holidays!
