Second of two parts
Eventually mealtime changed in America. It did not follow the evolving British custom of a light meal at noon, a late afternoon tea time, with the large meal at night.
Instead, immigrants brought with them the customs of the time. In the late 1700s, the English ate their main meal at noon or two and supper at sunset, so that was the custom here. Canadians, especially those who spoke English, held onto the custom longer than folks in the United States.
Even with growing populations in the cities of the Eastern seacoast — New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Baltimore — the area around the cities was agrarian. Farmers, trappers, lumberjacks, teamsters, stonemasons, etc. worked long, laborious hours. Their noon meal, dinner, had to be enough to hold them through the day.
Americans in the cities retained their old mealtimes established in Britain. Bostonians were still eating breakfast at 9 a.m., dinner at 2 p.m. and supper at 8 p.m. They too used dinner as a time to entertain and use their fine china, silver, and crystal to serve elaborate meals.
Lunch(eon) began in the 1900s, again as a time for women to entertain. It reflects the norm of the time — women generally did not work outside the home. Etiquette and manners writer Emily Post defined luncheon as “generally given by and for women, but it is not unusual, especially in summer places or in town on Saturday or Sunday, to include an equal number of men.” Interesting that she would say “equal number.” She added that supper consisted of hash or cold meat.
In many stories dinner and supper are spoken of. An example is Charles Dickens 1853 book “Bleak House,” in which he writes, “It is somewhere about five or six o'clock in the afternoon, and a balmy fragrance of warm tea hovers in Cook's Court. It hovers about Snagsby's door. The hours are early there: dinner at half-past one and supper at half-past nine.”
Location, family tradition, and generation has a bearing on word usage. When I visit family in Indiana, they still say dinner for the noon meal, even if it is a sandwich. In the evening it is supper, no matter the size of the meal. Very seldom do they use the word lunch. And they often correct me if I say lunch or dinner.
Think about your own choice of words for mealtime. Has it changed when you have relocated to a different part of the country/? Or maybe a change in lifestyle?
“Genealogy is more than names and dates. It is learning the culture of the time your ancestors lived.”
Becky McCreary is newsletter editor for the Southern Arizona Genealogy Society. Contact her at rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com or visit the society’s website at azsags.org, where her columns are archived. The articles may not be reprinted without written permission of the author.