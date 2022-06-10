They are a natural barrier, named for a Native American tribe, and the seeds from the dimpled green softball-size fruit is eaten only by squirrels. So, what makes it special?
Osage Orange, also called hedge apple, horse apple, monkey apple, and mock-orange, is named for the semi-nomadic Osage who lived in what is now Oklahoma, Arkansas, Alabama, and Texas.
A brewed tea made from the tree’s roots had long been used by the Osage for treating eye ailments. Shavings of the bark and roots produced an orange dye. They traded the strong, flexible wood with the Pawnee, Comanche, Kiowa, and other tribes of the Plains. It was said that a single Osage bow was worth a stack of beaver belts, a horse, or a horse and blanket.
The earliest account of the tree was by Scottish explorer William Dunbar, documenting a journey made in 1804 from St. Catherine's Landing on the Mississippi River to the Ouachita River which travels through Arkansas and Louisiana. Also in 1804, explorer Meriwether Lewis sent seedlings and cuttings to President Thomas Jefferson.
Pioneer farmers and ranchers in the Midwest found lumber too costly. Since the Osage Orange are not particular about growing conditions, the tree made fine barriers for livestock. Farmers planted tree cuttings several feet apart, branches filled the gaps between trees, and in three to five years a 10-foot living fences was “hog-tight, horse high, and bull strong and could not be penetrated by man nor beast.” They could eventually grow to 40 to 50 feet tall. Thorny shoots from their roots produced more trees or seeds (200 to 300 per fruit), though tedious to extract, were planted. In the 1860s a bushel of the fruit rose from $8 to over $50.
Wheels and axels made from the wood were fitted onto covered wagons making their way across the Plains and into the West. The wood did not shrink and was virtually unbreakable, unlike other types of wood that cracked easily with the weight they carried.
With the invention of barbed wire in 1874, the natural barriers were left to grow and became large, sheltering canopies bringing shade and protection to livestock.
Although it burns very hot, Osage wood is not suitable as a fuel. It is dense and moist, making it a noisy, sparking, and dangerous wood for fireplaces. It may have been used in campfires. Common uses for the wood include fence posts, tool handles, dye, archery bows, musical instruments, turnings, and other small specialty wood items. The dense, beautiful orange-yellow wood is a favorite of some wood carvers.
A long row of the trees still grows on my childhood farm in Indiana. We used the fruit for bowling balls to knock down Coke bottles, and for “bombs’ when playing war. Little did we know the history; otherwise we would have created superb bows from the wood for playing cowboys and Indians.
