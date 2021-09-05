My mother was not a genealogist. But she was the controlling ancestor in our family. I once heard that term used for the consummate letter-writer, card sender, and keeper of family names, addresses, births, marriages, deaths, careers, divorces, children, and news/gossip.
While sorting through the many letters and cards and notes she left when she died in 2012, I found some gems to help in my family research. There were also some questionable and down-right errors in what she had recorded.
For example, she noted that her father was born in Preble County, Ohio, April 1890, which was correct. She had his death as Preble County, October 1959. Oops, I knew better. He had been hospitalized in Richmond (Wayne County), Indiana for some time and died there. Wayne County and Preble County meet at the state lines.
I looked at more notes. She had her sister’s three children born in Preble County where she resided — they too were all born in Wayne County. I found more errors like this.
It is a reasonable and forgivable mistake considering the proximity of the counties and that she was not a genealogical researcher. She was recording where they lived at the time of the event, not where the event occurred and the records would be found.
Maps are a must-have when researching. If you can’t find an ancestor, look at the counties around the county that your ancestor was said to have lived. Like my grandfather and aunt, they maybe went to another location for medical reasons or a special event. Or in the case of marriage, they could have been married at a church or home in another county or state, and that is where the record would be filed.
Some couples traveled to Gretna Greencounties or states where the wait time or requirement for marriage wasn’t as restrictive as in their own state. Then they returned to their home state, but the record of their marriage was filed where the event occurred.
While we are looking at maps, remember that county boundaries changed often. In most states, initially there were only a few, then they were divided into more. For example, Kentucky in 1780 had only three counties and there was still Chickasaw tribal land in two areas. Today there are 120 counties.
Consider yourself lucky if you inherited some of the controlling ancestor’s (or other persons) stash. There will be some gems. But also handle it with care — there can be misinformation as well.
Gretna Greens are explained in the November 26, 2017 Genealogy Today column — “Elopement, ‘shotgun weddings’ nothing new through the ages.” It is archived on the Southern Arizona Genealogy Society website under Genealogy Today and accessible to the public.
“Genealogy is not only names and dates; it is also the history of the time and place of your ancestors.”
Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches "Storytellers: Writing family stories."