Genealogists love finding new websites, blogs, apps, and anything to quench their thirst for more information. I recently found a website that will surely interest some folks other than genealogists. Sometimes bridges are an iconic part of our life and memories.
Bridgehunter.com is filled with information about the structures for pedestrians, vehicles, and trains which cross rivers and roadways. It helps researchers get a sense of the migration route of an ancestor. Often, people settled in the village or city near a bridge, maybe for easy access for work or commerce on the other side of a river.
The website was founded in 2002 and, after the death of its facilitator in 2020, is now maintained by the Historic Bridge Foundation. The group, which has a newsletter as well, is not a government agency nor does it represent or work with any governmental agencies. Bridgehunter.com is composed of user-edited and contributed content and is updated frequently, but not all bridges are included.
An interactive map makes searching easy — click a state, county, and choose a bridge. A Google map shows the location and there is usually a photo. It states if it is used by vehicles, trains, or pedestrians, and if it has been replaced. There is a Facebook link, and under More are other facts.
Information includes the type of construction, completion date, dimensions, builder, type of truss, and more. Trusses are beams (members) assembled to form a rigid framework, and there are 30 truss designs listed on https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Truss_bridge.
On bridgehunter.com, I find a bridge that some readers of this column might be familiar with — the Elgin Road Bridge over Babocomari Creek in Santa Cruz County. It is a Warren Pony Truss design. It was built in 1920 and rehabilitated in 1999, has a 64.0 foot deck with the longest span 61.7 feet, is 15 feet wide, and the bridge is open to traffic. An inspection in 2018 noted its condition as “poor.”
Covered bridges generally spanned creeks or narrow rivers and were a welcome shelter for horse and buggy drivers to escape a sudden rainstorm. Many of them have gone the way of progress, being replaced by concrete structures.
Parke County, Indiana is well known for its preservation of 31 covered bridges. One of them is the Sim Smith covered bridge over Leatherwood Creek. Built in 1883, the structure is Covered Burr arch-truss, total length 102 feet, was rehabilitated in 1977, and is open to traffic. It is on the National Register of Historic Places; a 2018 inspection showed it in poor condition. There is a photo of it and more information.
Even a simple bridge across a stream carries history.
“Genealogy is more than names and dates. It is learning the culture of the time your ancestors lived.”
Becky McCreary is newsletter editor for the Southern Arizona Genealogy Society. Contact her at rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com or visit the society’s website at azsags.org, where her columns are archived. The articles may not be reprinted without written permission of the author.