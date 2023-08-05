There are times when writers, genealogists and researchers have something of interest right under their noses and they keep passing over it.
When my mother died, I cut an item from a large scrapbook she had kept since the early 1940s. It was an article and photo from the local newspaper featuring a family friend. I did not read the article. It was put away with my other “stuff” and moved around many times. Last week, 11 years after cutting it out of the scrapbook and 76 years after its publication, I read it. Even though the family was not related nor would I be using the information for genealogy research, it certainly is a slice of history.
The headline of the 1947 Richmond, Indiana Palladium Item article read: “Norway Hated Its Traitorous Quisling, County War Bride’s Mother Says.” The photo showed our friend, Gudren, born in Norway, her mother Constance recently arrived from Norway, and Gudren’s newborn baby. Gudren had married a local U.S. soldier after the war ended.
Constance vividly remembered how the Nazis robbed them of their freedom; the worst treatment coming from the Nazi SS troops and Norwegians who turned Nazi. She described the entry of the Germans into Oslo on April 9, 1940: “I was returning home from a party at about 1 a.m. and I heard screams of sirens in the streets. I called to a neighbor woman and asked if there was a fire. She called back, ‘Don’t you know, we are in war. The Germans are here!’”
She said that they were amazed at the unbelievable swiftness of the Nazi war machine. “It came upon us so swiftly that we did not realize what it meant, but we soon learned.” At first the Germans promised to protect them, but they soon learned it was only propaganda. A week before, the German ambassador said “Who would think such a thing of Germany making war on Norway?”
In less than a week the Nazis came during the night. Constance said, “Norway’s leader had to flee. Norway Nazi leader Major Vidkun Quisling took over the government and we really began to learn of the bitter cost of war. It was almost like being a mute.” She added that older people were not allowed to talk to younger people. “If we said anything to them, we were arrested.”
Constance saw more than two-thirds of people removed from their homes. She felt very lucky that she did not have to leave hers. However, her son, who was a worker of the Norwegian underground had to flee by plane, I assume to Sweden, where his family had gone.
Mirroring the Hitler Youth program, Quisling started a youth movement. Boys aged 10 to 14 were issued uniforms, and those 14 and up carried guns. Gudren remembered that the Nazis took over the schools, forcing children to be schooled at home with a teacher visiting each home.
Constance concluded, “The execution of Quisling on October 24, 1945 was gratifying. It helped us to forget what had gone before. It was the only thing to save the faith of true Norwegians who still believed in their county.”
Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org. The column may not be reprinted without the written consent of the author. Reach the author at: rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone