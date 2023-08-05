There are times when writers, genealogists and researchers have something of interest right under their noses and they keep passing over it.

When my mother died, I cut an item from a large scrapbook she had kept since the early 1940s. It was an article and photo from the local newspaper featuring a family friend. I did not read the article. It was put away with my other “stuff” and moved around many times. Last week, 11 years after cutting it out of the scrapbook and 76 years after its publication, I read it. Even though the family was not related nor would I be using the information for genealogy research, it certainly is a slice of history.



Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org. The column may not be reprinted without the written consent of the author. Reach the author at: rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com.

