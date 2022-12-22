Mining towns are most common in western states, plus Alaska and Minnesota. But in the northwest corner of Illinois sits the small town of Galena, whose name was derived from the lead mined there in the early 1800s. Galena is the Latin word for lead sulfide.
The Sac and Fox Indians were the first to surface mine the mineral to barter with explorers and fur traders. In 1690, Frenchman Nicholas Perrot established a trading post on the east side of the Mississippi River. In about 1816, the first boatload of lead ore was shipped down the Fever and Mississippi Rivers by Col. George Davenport, after whom Davenport, Iowa (directly across the Mississippi from Galena) is named.
The Upper Mississippi Lead Mine District was established by the U.S. Congress. In 1822, the first mining lease was granted by the federal government to Col. James Johnson, who brought 20 white miners, and it is said, 50 slaves from Kentucky to work his claim. Also, as in many mining areas, Cornish miners were instrumental in bringing much of the mining and metallurgical technology to Galena.
Illinois became a state in 1818, and the town was established in 1826. Later, when counties were carved from what was still Indian land, Galena would be in Jo Davises County, established in 1827.
Early miners followed the surface diggings downward with conventional drilling and blasting methods. Ore cars were loaded by hand and transported to the shaft by either hand tramming or mules. On the surface, hand jigging was used to concentrate the galena. Initially, the ore was roasted in heaps to recover the lead. Cupola furnaces were introduced in the 1820s — the furnace was filled with layers of coke and ignited with torches.
Shipping along the Mississippi River from the Galena River aided the town’s growth. By the 1850s, the town was the busiest port between St. Paul and St. Louis with often as many as fifteen steamboats docked. As the population grew to 14,000, four million pounds of lead were shipped annually. In 1845, a record 54,494,850 pounds were shipped.
By the time the Illinois Central Railroad was completed, the lead mines were pretty much depleted. Plus, the demand for lead had decreased. With the decline of the lead mining industry and the start of the California Gold Rush, the population of Galena began to decline and now stands at approximately 3,600.
Although many of the people left, the legacy that remains is a city rich in architectural beauty and history. It's a history so intact that Galena is often referred to as the town that time forgot. With Chicago number one, Galena is the second most tourist-visited town in Illinois. A Galena timeline includes the history of Ulysses S. Grant’s years there.
If your research touches on Southern Minnesota, Southwest Wisconsin, or Eastern Iowa, you might want to research the possibility that an ancestor worked or lived in Galena during the mining days. Here's an excellent genealogy website specific to the area.
I wish you happy holidays and a new year of joy in learning about your ancestors.
