Mining towns are most common in western states, plus Alaska and Minnesota. But in the northwest corner of Illinois sits the small town of Galena, whose name was derived from the lead mined there in the early 1800s. Galena is the Latin word for lead sulfide.

The Sac and Fox Indians were the first to surface mine the mineral to barter with explorers and fur traders. In 1690, Frenchman Nicholas Perrot established a trading post on the east side of the Mississippi River. In about 1816, the first boatload of lead ore was shipped down the Fever and Mississippi Rivers by Col. George Davenport, after whom Davenport, Iowa (directly across the Mississippi from Galena) is named.



