Coal miners

"Coal Miners - Drivers, West Virginia," shows workers toiling alongside a tired-looking horse. 

 Lewis W. Hine

Coal mines were developed in the Appalachian region when explorers found large deposits of the valuable resource. Soon after, men converged on the area to find work in the dark, dangerous tunnels under the mountains of West Virginia, Virginia, and Kentucky. 

Mining companies were interested in volume and profit – not the safety, health, nor financial security of the men who worked in the mines. In 1955, Tennessee Ernie Ford’s version of “Sixteen Tons” rose to number one on music charts. Written and recorded in 1947 by Merle Travis and in his album Folk Songs of the Hills, it laments the dehumanizing labor and the destiny of the miners.



