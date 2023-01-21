Coal mines were developed in the Appalachian region when explorers found large deposits of the valuable resource. Soon after, men converged on the area to find work in the dark, dangerous tunnels under the mountains of West Virginia, Virginia, and Kentucky.
Mining companies were interested in volume and profit – not the safety, health, nor financial security of the men who worked in the mines. In 1955, Tennessee Ernie Ford’s version of “Sixteen Tons” rose to number one on music charts. Written and recorded in 1947 by Merle Travis and in his album Folk Songs of the Hills, it laments the dehumanizing labor and the destiny of the miners.
You load sixteen tons, what do you get?
Another day older and deeper in debt
St. Peter, don’t you call me ’cause I can’t go
I owe my soul to the company store
Miners were cast into a cycle of ever-increasing debt by their employers. Coal mines were located in remote areas and inaccessible for daily travel to and from the site. Mining companies wanted to attract and keep workers, and if they brought families, the men were more likely to stay.
They constructed towns that revolved around the company store. Built in the center of the town, a large store symbolized the employer’s power. It was where families bought their staples and household items. Miners purchased their pickaxes, shovels, helmets, and carbide for their headlamps.
Paid very little in wages, the miners' overall quality of life and financial security suffered. That is when companies adopted scrip, a form of credit that could be used between paydays. The concept sounded good, but it was only a “credit card” that kept them in debt.
Unlike a credit card which can be used nearly worldwide, scrip could be used only in the company store. Miners could draw scrip from the company in the form of tokens. It was a symbol of the company's control over the miners. In theory, scrip was an advance against unearned wages. It was used in other mining and lumbering businesses, not only in the coal mines of Appalachia.
Scrip, sometimes called Flickers, Dugaloos, and Cackle, took the form of brass or nickel tokens. The tokens were usually embossed with the company's name around the edge and a value for one cent to one dollar stamped in the center.
Paper scrip or coupons existed but were less widely used. The tokens are now collectibles and a part of American history. Here's an explanation from the National Park Service:
“To hold a coal mining token in your hand is to reach back in time to the hand of a coal miner. Every coupon and token tells a story of thousands of men all across the coal fields of America – men who braved danger each day to enter the dungeons of the earth, to blast, pick, and load King Coal, once the lifeblood of a nation.”
Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org. The column may not be reprinted without the written consent of the author. Reach the author at: rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com.
