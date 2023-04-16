Open space and 18,000 (later 25,000) acres lay ahead for 1,200 members of the communal Ebenezer Society, moving westward by wagon, horseback, and on foot. The land they had purchased was in east-central Iowa and would be settled into seven colonies known as the Amana Colonies.
The migrants were German-speaking European settlers who belonged to a religious group known as "The Community of True Inspiration." In 1714 Ludwig Gruber and Johann Friedrich Rock began a religious movement stemming from Pietism in Heimbach, Germany, which advocated for a renewal of faith through reflection, prayer and Bible study.
In 1800 a group led by Christian Metz in Alsace, France, broke away and emigrated to New York. They settled near the present West Seneca Valley. The initial plan was that the land would be divided among the people according to their contribution of money and labor. However, leaders saw that the disparity in wealth, skills and age would make it difficult for all to purchase a portion of land and this could possibly result in the end of the community. In 1846 a constitution was adopted which established a permanent communal system.
Any debate on this was resolved when Metz spoke a divine pronouncement endorsing the communal system. Six villages were established, each with mills, shops, homes, communal kitchens, schools and churches. By 1854, the Ebenezer Colonies had a population of 1,200 and were unable to grow any further due to expansion of the city of Buffalo and rising land prices.
It was then that Metz testified that he had experienced a religious vision in which the Inspirationists would move to the American Midwest. A committee traveled to Iowa and selected a site at the town of Homestead, which they later purchased from the Rock Island Railroad to use as a transportation hub. The move was completed by 1865 and the settlement became known as the Amana Colonies. The chosen name, Amana, is a mountain range in Lebanon, referred to in Song of Solomon 4.8 and means “to remain true” or “to believe faithfully.”
The seven colonies (villages) are north of Interstate 80, with colonies on both sides of the Iowa River. They are Amana, East Amana, High Amana, Middle Amana, South Amana, West Amana and Homestead.
In the seven villages, residents received a home, medical care, meals, all household necessities and schooling for their children. Property and resources were shared. Men and women were assigned jobs by their village council of brethren. No one received a wage. No one needed one.
