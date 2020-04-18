Since the early history of America, in the mountains of northeastern Tennessee, butted close to West Virginia, Kentucky, and North Carolina, a community of dark complexion, dark hair, blue or green-eyed people once lived in isolation. Their varied cultures combined to create the people known as Melungeons, sometimes called “The Lost Tribe of Appalachia.”
The center of their population was once Newman Ridge (near Sneedville) Hancock County, Tennessee. Physically, they have Mediterranean or Middle Eastern features. Researchers have theorized that Melungeons may have been a mixture of European, Turkish, Jewish, Sub-Saharan African, Moorish, Native American, and Romani (gypsy). They often identified themselves as Portuguese — descendants of the shipwrecked sailors on the American coast— or Black Dutch (Spanish Jews from the Netherlands).
The ethnic group has sparked myths and theories, such as connections with the Lumbee Indians, of the Lost Colony on Roanoke Island, Virginia (now in North Carolina).
The origin of the word Melungeon is a mystery as well. Some researchers assume the word stems from the French word mélange, which means “mixture.” “Yet the word Melungeon exists in old Spanish folk songs and usually translates as a disparaging term for a poor person or someone from a socially lower class,” says N. Bent Kennedy, author of “The Melungeons: The Resurrection of a Proud People.” He adds, “It’s also pronounced identically to the Turkish term melun and the Arabic melun jinn, both meaning ‘cursed soul’ or ‘one whose life has been cursed.’ ”
Considering the early exploration of the Southeast by Hernando de Soto in 1540, it is likely that Spanish settlement followed. In 1567, Captain Juan Pardo brought an army of 125 men to Joara, an Indian town in northeastern North Carolina in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. He built a fort — the oldest European garrison in the interior of North America. It is probable that they brought African slaves with them and there was likely intermarriage. Melungeons almost certainly intermarried with the Powhatans, Pamunkeys, Creeks, Catawbas, Yuchis and Cherokee.
Some sources say there may be a relationship to a specific Native American group. One of those groups that figures prominently consists of those generally defined as Saponi or Sappony in North and South Carolina.
The Melungeons may have settled the Appalachian wilderness 40 years before Jamestown. History of their migration shows using the Clinch River and Walden’s Ridge to the Chattanooga area of Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia.
In researching the Melungeons, they have not always been identified as such. In early census, many were listed as FPCs (Free Persons of Color), blacks or mulattos. Today, some Melungeon groups and individuals have totally assimilated into the American mainstream. But according to the Melungeon Heritage Association, many cling to their predominantly Turkish, Portuguese, Native American, African, or European roots.
To be continued
