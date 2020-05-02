Second of two parts
Researching for these two articles has not been easy. There are a number of theories about the mixed-race group inhabiting Appalachia. Much has been explored and written by genealogical and historical researchers, families, authors, news reporters, historians and scientists about the Melungeons.
Books, scholarly dissertations, videos, websites, and blogs abound with information, which the reader has to weigh. It is a study, with no absolutes, generating division similar to the current global warming argument. There has been public ridicule of differing opinions, lawsuits and hearings, and broken friendships. All researchers are seeking the same answer.
There are differing opinions to the origin of the Melungeons and if one is considered Melungeon or a descendant of one. There is debate as to their first settlements in America; there is argument whether they are a race or an ethnic group or an ethnic/racial mixture.
The best-known Melungeon area is Hancock County, Tennessee, and particularly Newman's Ridge and Blackwater (or Vardy) Valley. Other Melungeon communities or family groups were found in neighboring Hawkins County and Lee, Scott, and Wise Counties in Virginia.
Can DNA help? There is no Melungeon gene. The MHA (Melungeon Heritage Association) states: “The ethnic and racial mixture is different in each Melungeon family. DNA testing, combined with genealogical research, can provide clues that might suggest Melungeon ancestry.”
Melungeons are generally recognized to have dark thick hair, blue or green eyes, high cheekbones, and swarthy or dark skin. Some resources mention “physical characteristics,” which are debunked by some researchers and accepted by others. As genetic traits, they will be lessened by generations of mixed marriage.
Those include shovel-shaped teeth, Antolian Bump (at the base of the skull), and six fingers. Those genes are not Melungeon, but genes possibly from other races. For example, shovel shape incisors may be Native American.
Disagreement continues with health. Behcet’s disease, familial Mediterranean fever, chronic fatigue syndrome, rare anemias and other genetic traits and disorders are considered Melungeon maladies.
Finally, there is agreement on common names. The following list is not all- inclusive nor does it mean that a name identifies a Melungeon. For example, a Gibson line can be the mixed race, another line is not.
Common names include Goins, Lowrey, Bunch, Collins, Mullins, Sizemore, La Bon, Ramey, Williams, Cooper, Davis, Fields, and many more.
Also in agreement is religion. Documentation shows various Protestant religious denominations, especially Primitive Baptist, as it was open to people of color.
Given several facts about Nancy Hanks, mother of Abraham Lincoln, she was probably of Melungeon heritage, and Elvis Presley’s mother was as well.
There are numerous books and websites to check out for more information. I suggest beginning with the MHA website melungeon.org. And read Dr. Wayne Winkler’s book “Walking Toward the Sunset: The Melungeons of Appalachia.” If you are like me, your curiosity will grow.
“Genealogy is not only names and dates; it is also the history of the time and place of your ancestors.”
Becky McCreary is newsletter editor for the Southern Arizona Genealogy Society.