Part 2
From 1892 to 1924, Ellis Island was America's largest and most active immigration station, with over 12 million immigrants processed.
As arriving transatlantic ships made their way through New York Harbor to Manhattan, where the waters were deeper than at Ellis Island, Immigration Service (IS) and the U.S. Public Health Service (PHS) examiners boarded and examined all first-and-second-class passengers.
Steerage and third-class passengers were ferried to Ellis Island. Families carried their minimal belongings. Every immigrant was labeled with their name and the name of the ship on which they arrived. This could have been where names were changed but not by the officials.
The day after the Oct. 30 Genealogy Today article appeared in the Green Valley News, I received an email from Brian G. Andersson, former Commissioner, NYC Department of Records.
“You are correct that names weren't changed at ports of entry to the U.S. before Ellis Island, New York State operated an ‘Emigrant Depot,’ called Castle Garden, from 1855 to 1890. No names were changed there, either. I have had this argument more times than you can imagine.”
We often have difficulty understanding a spoken name; imagine how difficult it was for inspectors to understand the many foreign dialects. “His name got changed," or "His name was changed,” could have been a decision of the individual who wanted to fit more comfortably into his new home, not executed by Ellis Island inspectors.
Andersson added, “No inspector had the authority to alter passenger lists...and they were just too darned busy besides to have any discussion of a name-change nature. They simply matched the page and line number of the immigrants' tags worn on their person against the passenger lists.”
Immigrants were required to have at least $25 — I do not know if that was per person or a family. They were asked about their country of origin, if they had family living in the United States, if they had ever been in prison, an almshouse, or an institution, or if they were polygamists or anarchists and more.
Inspectors watched their movement through metal gates resembling cattle pens. If an arrival had a physical defect, limp, or other visible impairment, they were sent to another line. Carrying a heavy load of belongings could sometimes hide a limp.
Exclusion was mandatory for those diagnosed with infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, venereal disease, trachoma and favus (a chronic skin condition caused by fungi).
One of the last tests was an inspector used a buttonhook, which folded the eyelid up over the hook to inspect the eyelid for trachoma, an infectious disease caused by bacteria.
The PHS encouraged its officers to spend as much time as necessary to make accurate diagnoses of those "turned off the line.” Some were confined, often for months and sometimes years, in the isolation units in the southernmost wing of Ellis Island.
Those who had received permission to enter the United States continued to the money exchange, where they could exchange their gold, silver and foreign currency into American dollars at the posted daily rate. They also purchased train tickets.
Next, "Where did the immigrants go?"