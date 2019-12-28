Genetic genealogy is one more tool to use in researching your ancestors. It gives a broad view of ethnicity and migration. If you wish, it can connect you with “cousins.” And it can reveal inherited health traits.
I am not a scientist nor a math person, so I won’t attempt explaining DNA. I have learned a little and continue learning. I can only briefly share my experience.
For example, I thought my heritage was German, English, and Scottish. And of course the usual Midwestern “part Cherokee” on my paternal grandma’s side, probably because of our black hair. But my paternal grandpa said, “No! It’s because our family came from the Black Forest of Germany.” So that was my only genetic knowledge.
There are four major DNA testing companies — Ancestry, MyHeritage, Family Tree, and 23andMe. The DNA pool of people tested grows larger every day, giving opportunity to connect with more people. The companies are constantly refining their testing.
My first test was Ancestry. It showed 54 percent Northern Europe (England, Wales & Northwestern Europe), 23 percent Germanic Europe, 14 percent Ireland & Scotland, 5 percent Sweden, 3 percent Norway, and 1 percent European Jewish.
My next was with MyHeritage. Northern & Western Europe 69.9 percent; South Europe (Mediterranean area) 26 percent; and East Europe 4.1 percent.
And the last DNA test was 23andMe, with results: Northwestern Europe 94.1percent; Southern European 2.9 percent; Ashkenazi Jewish 1.0 percent; Eastern European 0.7 percent; and Broadly European 1.2 percent.
They all differ in percentages, and no Cherokee, but it did open a new door to my research. The Southern European, albeit a very small percentage, led me to Portuguese 7th great-grandparents from the Island of Madeira. That was exciting.
I also had the health test done with 23andMe. My 44-year-old son died unexpectedly in 2011. The coroner noted cause of death as aortic aneurysm, but since he was young and had no health problems, an autopsy was conducted. The pathologist saw some red flags and did further testing. The contributing factor was Marfan Syndrome — a genetic disease of the connective tissues. It is most often inherited, but can also be a spontaneous disease. I was concerned to learn if I am the carrier.
When I received the 23andMe results, there was nothing about the Marfan Syndrome. I contacted them and they said they are not testing for that currently, but because they keep the sample, testing may be done later and they will send the results.
I was also concerned about Alzheimer's Disease, as my father had dementia. The test concluded that I had no variants for Alzheimer's, but of course that is not a 100 percent guarantee.
Holiday time is an excellent opportunity to buy DNA testing kits — they are on sale for half or more the usual cost.
The Southern Arizona Genealogy Society (formerly Green Valley Genealogical Society) will host its annual seminar Feb. 15 with Blaine Bettinger, Ph.D. (Biochemistry), JD, as the guest speaker. Bettinger is the author of two books, “Genetic Genealogy in Practice” and “Guide to DNA Testing and Genetic Genealogy.” His presentation will include basic and more advanced DNA topics. The seven-hour (with breaks) event is open to the public. Information is on the society website: azsags.org.
“Genealogy is not only names and dates; it is also the history of the time and place of your ancestors.”
