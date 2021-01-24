Try to imagine what life would be like without vision correction with either glasses or contact lenses. About 75 percent of adults in the United States are dependent on them to read, drive, work, watch TV, and to get around safely.
Eyes glasses as we know them weren’t available until the 18th Century. Until then, a number of ways were used to help people read. The first known was a glass globe of water used by Seneca (4 B.C. to A.D. 65 Rome) to magnify books. In the Middle Ages, monks used glass spheres as magnifying glasses.
Glass-making was a paramount industry in Venice, and in the 1200s glassblowers produced reading stones made of solid glass that was then inserted into a single lens-type frame, usually made of wood or horn. Like the magnifying glasses with which we are familiar.
Later, Italian monks set two of the magnifying lenses into bone, metal, or leather frames that could be set on the nose. They were called spectacles. A 1352 painting by Tommaso da Modena shows monks reading and writing manuscripts and one is using a magnifying glass, while another wears the double magnifying glasses on his nose. Glasses with ear pieces, called arms, were invented in the 1730s by Edward Scarlett.
The first shop that specialized in eyeglasses opened in the U.K. in the 1600s but until the 1800s, with no doctors to test vision, people picked glasses of various prescriptions from a shelf or basket or even bought them from street peddlers.
The early eyeglasses corrected only hyperopia and presbyopia (farsightedness), and myopia (nearsightedness).
There may have been other inventors of bifocals to correct vision problems before Benjamin Franklin invented them, but he does get the credit for the invention.
In the late 1800s and early 1900s it was considered rude to wear eyeglasses in public, so fans with a visual aid let women inconspicuously flutter to aid their vision.
The Vision Council of America says that of the 75 percent of adults wearing glasses, 64 percent wear eyeglasses and about 11 percent wear contact lenses, either exclusively or in addition to glasses. Over half of all women and 42 percent of men wear glasses.
A few years ago, a piece of family ephemera came my way — a case with a pair of gold metal frame glasses. A note inside read, “Grandma Klein’s glasses,” who died in 1934. They are my great-grandmother Rose’s rimless, stylized hexagon-shaped bifocals with thin ear wires. Astonishingly, even with my impaired vision, her prescription works for me — the perfect Granny glasses! I would wear them, but the ear wires are very uncomfortable.
Thanks to the evolution of eyeglasses, we can enjoy life when our vision is not perfect.
“Genealogy is learning about the time of your ancestors, not just names and dates.”
