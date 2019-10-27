Second of three parts
Irish immigrants looked to North America as their refuge from starvation, disease and poverty. Their problems only followed them. Thousands of sick passengers disembarked at Grosse Isle in the port of Quebec and often died.
Medical Superintendent Dr. George M. Douglas asked for funds to double the size of the 60-bed hospital and more staff, but he had no idea what was ahead.
They brought smallpox, cholera and typhus. Doctors treating them died. Quebec was facing an epidemic that could potentially grow to pandemic.
The first ship, Syria, arrived in Grosse Isle in May 1847. Its departure from Ireland listed 241 passengers; 9 died at sea; and 202 of the remaining 232 had to be hospitalized with fever, dysentery and malnutrition. More patients than beds.
Within a few days, seven more full ships arrived with similar illnesses; 175 passengers had been buried at sea. By the end of May, 17 more ships of immigrants anchored at Grosse Isle. The most common illness was epidemic typhus, which was spread by body lice.
During 1847, of the 398 ships inspected at Grosse Isle and 441 in Quebec City, 77 carried more than 400 passengers each. In 1847 alone, an estimated 100,000 Irish sailed for Quebec.
A transatlantic crossing took about 45 days, but 26 of the ships took 60 days or more. On occasion, more than 30 vessels were moored in Grosse Isle harbor, each packed with 400 to 500 potential patients.
Priests were exhausted from ministering to dying immigrants and consoling their families, what was left of them.
The United States heard of the dying and sick arriving in Canada and immediately set forth regulations to prevent that occurring in U.S. ports. Ship owners who couldn’t meet the U.S. standards were directed to sail to Quebec.
Ships were quarantined at Grosse Isle for six days to more than three weeks. The crowded quarters exacerbated the illnesses.
The high mortality rate in 1847 resulted in 627 widows and orphans, of which 623 were Irish. They were sent to an asylum in Toronto, which closed a year later.
Records show that when it closed, of the 623 housed there, 129 went to live with relatives or left on their own; 258 were given an opportunity to make a living on their own; 153 were transferred to hospitals; 47 were dismissed for breaking rules; 23 escaped; 6 died in the asylum; 2 went to jail; 1 was sent to a lunatic asylum; 3 infant orphans were given out to be nursed; and 6 widows were nursing babies at the time they were discharged.
While the United States was sending ships to Canada or rejecting sick immigrants (often splitting families) by sending them back to their embarkation port, the Canadian ports were overrun with sick immigrants.
It became imperative that they be quarantined and treated somewhere other than on the ships that still harbored filth, lice and disease. An organized medical system was needed to care for the sick. This resulted in facilities and record-keeping.
(To be continued)
