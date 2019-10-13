“My ancestors came from Ireland . . . came through Ellis Island in the 1800s. But I can’t find them in any Ellis Island records.”
Unless they came between 1892 and 1954, they did not come through Ellis Island. They may have come through Castle Garden (New York), which was America’s first official immigration center; it operated from 1855 to 1890.
At that time, the federal government determined to control all ports of entry and take responsibility for receiving and processing all immigrants to the U.S.
Castle Garden was closed and the reception center was moved to the U.S. Barge Office, located on the eastern edge of The Battery waterfront. It operated until the U.S. Office of Immigration opened the newly built Ellis Island in 1892.
New York was only one of four major ports on the northeastern seaboard — Boston, Philadelphia and Baltimore were also busy ports for immigrants.
Prior to 1820, passenger lists were loosely kept and often destroyed. Beginning in 1820, captains of each arriving ship prepared a Customs Passenger List and filed it with the collector of customs at the port of arrival.
In genealogy research, we learn to “think outside the box.” If you can’t find an ancestor in U.S. port records, try Canadian records.
If you are researching records online, remember that fewer than 25 percent are online at this time. Records are added every day, so just because you didn’t find something a month ago, check again. What you are looking for might be there.
Thousands of Irish came into Grosse Isle, a port of Quebec, operating from 1832 to 1937. But it is what happened there in 1847 that makes it significant to Irish research.
Epidemics raged through Europe. Cholera was pandemic in England from 1829 to 1832. More than 150,000 British, mostly from Ireland and Scotland, immigrated to Canada between 1815 and 1828 and, by 1830, 30,000 were arriving annually at the port of Quebec.
Ireland’s Potato Famine (1 million deaths) in 1845 to 1849, with the worst year being 1847, brought disease, death and extreme poverty that forced emigration from the island. Depending on the year and the county, during one year of the famine, emigration reached about 250,000.
The trip to America was no less tragic. Cholera and small pox swept through the overly crowded ships. Sick passengers boarded the ships in Ireland. There was no medicine to treat the sick, proper sanitation did not exist, and lack of fresh water all led to hundreds of deaths while crossing the Atlantic.
Once on land, passengers were still contagious, sickening thousands. More died. Doctors were not immune to the diseases. They too died. The devastation that the immigrants had escaped seemed not better in their new land.
(To be continued)
