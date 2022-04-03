Have you reached a standstill in family research? Names, dates, places on a family tree can be tiring — don’t give up! Switch gears and use the right side of your brain, the creative side. Write a story. Genealogists call it “putting meat on the bones.”
First, you do not have to be a “good writer” to tell a story. Forget high school grammar class. It’s important to document family stories, even if there are inaccuracies in the way they were handed down. And family stories might reveal information pertinent to your research.
In the Southern Arizona Genealogy Society’s Storytellers: Writing family stories class that I have taught for three years, we often begin with a one-word prompt, and the stories that grow and blossom from that seed are valuable to pass on to family and future generations. I remind them that with each person passing more family information is gone. Most of them find that within a story, there may be several more stories they want to write.
Every writer in the class has their own style and voice. Some do a little research to enrich their story; some write with irony or humor; one writes her mother’s memories. All are enthused with the results.
Consider this. We will all be ancestors as well as those who came before us. In the class we also write our own stories to tell future generations who we were. I am sad to tell you that you can tell your children and grandchildren about your childhood and later life, but either they aren’t interested or they will forget, thus the story stops with them. That part of you is lost. Last year we projected ahead for someone reading the letter or article in 100 years — what was the Covid-19 pandemic like for us. Wouldn’t you like to have known, in their words, how your parents or grandparents survived the 1918-1919 Influenza pandemic?
I highly suggest that when you write a story, print it out and put it in a 3-ring binder. If you rewrite the story after finding more details, print it out and replace the page(s) in the binder. Your may leave it on our computer, but most likely it will be gone when you are. A thumb drive can get corrupted, unable to open, or lost. A notebook titled something intriguing like Untold Family Stories on a bookshelf will most likely prompt a family member to open it.
It was my Genealogy Today column anniversary April 2. Beginning in 2017, I have written an article every two weeks, totaling more than 136 titles. Each one has been an adventure for me. I learned history and genealogy information that I would not have without this opportunity. “Thank you” to Dan Shearer for the opportunity and to all those who read and learn something from the column.
Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org. The column may not be reprinted without the written consent of the author. rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com