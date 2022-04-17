Walk down any dental care aisle in a store and you have more choices of toothpaste than you can comprehend or even want to. Remember when there were only a handful of toothpaste brands and formulas?
As early as 5000 BC Egyptians are thought to have been brushing their teeth, and the first documented formula of crushed rock salt, Iris flowers, mint, and pepper was used in AD 4. Even though it cleaned the teeth well. It was an abrasive blend that certainly resulted in gum irritation.
Based on the previous formulas, Greeks and Romans used crushed bone and oyster shells and the Chinese a mixture of ginseng, mint, and salt. Other experimental concoctions included burnt eggshells and breadcrumbs, pumice, ox hooves, brick dust, ashes, and ground charcoal.
In 1824, soap, and later sodium laurel (detergent), was added to abrasive ingredients to form a paste. In 1873 the Colgate Company produced the first paste as we know it, packaging it in small glass jars. In 1892, Dr. Washington Sheffield introduced the first collapsible toothpaste tube and Colgate began packaging their product in a squeeze tube in 1896. Fluoride was added as early as 1914.
Remember the fluoride efficacy studies done on test groups of children at Indiana University from 1950 to 1964? Cincinnati-based Proctor & Gamble recognized that Americans using standard toothpaste were developing 700 million cavities a year and a remedy could be a market potential for P & G.
They subsidized (three million dollars) the research project at the Bloomington campus, exploring the use of stannous fluoride — a compound of fluoride and tin — in the prevention of tooth decay. Fluoride was added to toothpastes after studies showed its many benefits to teeth.
Rembrandt marketed the first “whitening” toothpaste in 1989.
Shoppers have many choices and a range of prices to pay for their toothpaste. What is the most expensive? Theodent 300. First marketed in 2012 by Whole Foods, the formula incorporates cocoa beans and a floured alternative called rennou. Expect to pay $140 a tube on Amazon. I don’t think I will be adding it to my shopping cart.
Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org. The column may not be reprinted without the written consent of the author, rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com
