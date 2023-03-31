“In 1871, in the tiny cluster of homes, known as Carrowntober West, in County Galway, Ireland, Mary Laffey, pinned a note to her daughter Ellen’s lapel, listing the address of Ellen’s sister in Fitchburg, Massachusetts. Mary kissed her 11-year-old daughter goodbye and turned her over to a neighbor who was leaving for America,” writes author Mary Daly in the article, “Researching Irish Domestic Servants.”
Irish were brought to America as early as the 1600s as indentured servants, but the potato famine of 1845-1852 and British refusal to provide aid drove those who could afford even steerage passage to emigrate from their motherland. It is estimated that in 1847, 85,000 Irish immigrants fled to the United States. This caused a chain of migration, as Irish immigrants brought their families over. By 1914, the United States experienced nearly 5 million Irish immigrants.
Initially the influx was mostly men and their families, but as the migration continued into the 20th century, most Irish immigrants were single women in their early 20s who were seeking work. A large number of the girls and women settled in Boston, Philadelphia and New York City. In an era when the vast majority of female immigrants traveled with husbands and children, most Irish women did not.
With the large number of servants available, employing them provided middle and upper-class women the opportunity to pursue the ideal of “true womanhood” of submissiveness and the maintenance of the home as the center of morality. Some American women regarded heavy household work as demeaning. But Irish women were not accustomed to submissiveness and were regarded as feisty by their employers; however, the lasses sometimes had the upper hand in their work negotiations.
The Irish-American community likely supported a young Irish woman’s job search via word of mouth, employment agencies, or even the Catholic Church. An example was the training program offered by the New York Sisters of Mercy.
Xenophobic attitude did not escape the Irish servants, who were sometimes referred to as “Bridgets.” While first-generation Irish women often found their activities controlled by servitude, many spoke out fiercely against mistreatment and prejudice.
Naturalization petitions and declarations are some of the most helpful in finding a domestic worker’s exact origin in Ireland, but few women applied for citizenship. What would be the benefit? They could not vote and if they married they were automatically granted citizenship. Because birth names are often obscured by a marriage, research may be difficult. Census records may give some information about a servant in the household and the maiden name would be used as long as she is unmarried. Many descendants of Irish immigrants have domestic servants in their lineage.
Immigrant Ellen Laffey did work as a domestic servant in Massachusetts and later married William Cooley in Waltham and they had two children. She died at age 83.
The immigrant women who made this journey, though grossly understudied, are critical to the histories of immigrant women. They are the foremothers of Irish-America.
Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org. The column may not be reprinted without the written consent of the author. Reach the author at: rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone