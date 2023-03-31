“In 1871, in the tiny cluster of homes, known as Carrowntober West, in County Galway, Ireland, Mary Laffey, pinned a note to her daughter Ellen’s lapel, listing the address of Ellen’s sister in Fitchburg, Massachusetts. Mary kissed her 11-year-old daughter goodbye and turned her over to a neighbor who was leaving for America,” writes author Mary Daly in the article, “Researching Irish Domestic Servants.”

Irish were brought to America as early as the 1600s as indentured servants, but the potato famine of 1845-1852 and British refusal to provide aid drove those who could afford even steerage passage to emigrate from their motherland. It is estimated that in 1847, 85,000 Irish immigrants fled to the United States. This caused a chain of migration, as Irish immigrants brought their families over. By 1914, the United States experienced nearly 5 million Irish immigrants.



Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org. The column may not be reprinted without the written consent of the author. Reach the author at: rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com.

