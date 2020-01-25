Second of three parts
The shades were pulled on the windows of the train cars that brought Germans, Japanese and Italian “alien enemies” to southwest Texas, about 50 miles from the Mexican border. Was that so that the passengers could not be seen or so they could not see where they were going?
This new place that would be their home, many who were American citizens, was unlike the land from which most had been taken. It was flat, dry, barren, dusty and hot. They left behind the rolling green hills of eastern states, the bay area of California, and farms of the Midwest.
Crystal City Family Internment Camp was the only such camp in the United States that held families. I have not found any documentation that the people were abused or tortured.
Row upon row of buildings were positioned for families, and smaller units for single people.
The interred could have jobs such as working in the stores, library, offices, bakery, sewing room, beauty and barber shop, woodworking shop, hospital, shoe and clothing repair, and the schools.
Some worked in the large vegetable gardens and raised pigs and chickens. Their pay was in tokens; they earned 10 cents an hour and were not permitted to earn more than $4 a week.
There were three grocery stores: a large general grocery, a German store, and a Japanese grocery. The Japanese were provided with special foods, such as soy sauce, tofu, seaweed, dried shrimp, and rice.
There were four schools. The children of German and Japanese who desired repatriation were sent to language schools taught by the internees. The Federal Grammar and High School provided an American-style education for mostly Japanese students.
Recruiting qualified teachers was difficult — none wanted to move there for what might be just a couple of years. Also, there was often a shortage of school supplies.
Sports and games were very popular. Thirty-two softball teams were divided into two leagues with scheduled games and play-offs.
There was a chapel with more than 30 internee priests and ministers who provided worship services.
But, they were not free. There was a head count every day. It is reported that there was never an attempted escape, and that may be because most were families who did not want to be separated.
Guards with long rifles were positioned in six towers at the corners of the 10-foot-high barbed wire fence surrounding the 290-acre Immigration Naturalization Service camp. Mounted horsemen in cowboy hats and leather chaps kept vigilance outside the fence. A small police force patrolled inside the fence.
All mail was censored. Relatives and friends who visited were under surveillance. However, college students on vacation and American soldiers on leave were allowed to stay with their parents.
One day, while on a walk with his father, a 4-year-old boy saw a small cabin outside the fence where the officer in charge of the camp lived. He asked his father, “Why is the man who lives there fenced in?”
His father replied, “Son, it’s us who are fenced in.”
