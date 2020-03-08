In Paris they worked at night; in London, during the day. In New York City there was an area named for them. They were the early recyclers — they were ragpickers.
In all three cities, those who scavenged through clothing, household linens, metal, glass, bones, and even dead dogs and cats left on the streets and roads, held an honest occupation albeit the lowest of the working class.
Ragpickers were usually men, but whole families were often involved in the process after collection. The women and children helped sort the items. Dirty or wet cloth had to be washed and dried, and animals were skinned, before the cloth and fur was turned over to the master ragpicker. Cloth was recycled into rag paper, wallpaper, cardboard, and new cloth. Bones were used for table utensil and knife handles and used in sugar refining.
The picker, with a bag on his back, carried a stick to sift through ashes and household trash thrown from the houses. Some used a push cart or horse-drawn cart.
In Paris, ragpickers — or Chiffonier or Chiffonierre — were regulated by law: their operations were restricted to certain times of night, and they were required to return any unusually valuable items to the owner or to the authorities.
In London, bone grubbers, as they were sometimes called, walked the streets for nine or ten hours a day collecting, then returned to their lodging to sort what they had found. A number of ragpicker men often lived in a communal lodging. In rural areas where no rag merchants were present, the men often dealt directly with rag paper makers.
In the mid-19th century, New York’s Baxter Street in Lower Manhattan or Five Points neighborhood was home to a large number of Italian immigrants who were ragpickers; the district became known as Rag Pickers Court or Ragpickers’ Row. The area was demolished in 1897 to create Mulberry Bend Park, now known as Columbus Park.
Rags were discarded by factories, butcher shops, hospitals, prisons, and rich people who used rags to clean their homes. Rags were filthy and often covered with excrement and bugs, which led to disease and sickness for the pickers. But the rags were valuable, and if one rag picker found them to be too disgusting, there was another who did not. It was money. It was survival.
In 1884, French lawyer Eugene Poubelle introduced the garbage can. At first the newspapers criticized him for interfering with the ragpickers’ livelihood. The trash can won and Poubelle’s name remains — the French word for “bin” is poubelle.
Actor Kirk Douglas, born Issur Danielovich in Amsterdam, New York, wrote about his father in his 1988 autobiography “The Ragman’s Son”.
“My father, who had been a horse trader in Russia, got himself a horse and a small wagon, and became a ragman ...”
“Genealogy is not only names and dates; it is also the history of the time and place of your ancestors.”
