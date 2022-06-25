Blankets have always been an important part of the Native American culture. Even today, rituals tied to blankets are part of their life from birth to death. They are given to celebrate births, christenings, and marriages. They are worn in ceremonial dances, may be gifted to show gratitude, and are a symbol of status in the tribe.
Early Indians wore blankets they created from plant fibers and animal hides and fur. With migration into the Plains, the “white man” killed millions of bison, robbing an important resource for the tribes, which ultimately displaced many of them. It is estimated that in the 1500s there were as many as 30 million to 60 million bison. By 1884 there were only 325; today 500,000.
Without the hides, the Plains Indians were forced to rely on “trade blankets” — items manufactured for trade with tribes at established posts throughout the Western United States and Canada. Early blankets were simple, solid-color with sometimes contrasting stripes and blocks. Wool was obtained from sheep, cashmere and mohair from goats, qiviut from muskoxen, fur from bison, and angora from rabbits. Wool blankets, even when wet, will keep the wearer warm.
Hudson Bay Company was established by two French explorers who learned from the Cree in Canada that the best fur country was in the Hudson Bay area, north and west of Lake Superior. Waterways reduced the cost of moving furs overland. The first blanket order in 1780 bore the familiar design of yellow, red, and green stripes.
Woolen mills producing trade blankets, along with other items, were Racine (Wisconsin) Woolen Mill; Capps Woolen Mill in Jacksonville, Illinois; Buell Woolen Mill in St. Joseph, Missouri; and Oregon City (Oregon) Mill. In 1896, Pendleton Woolen Mills in Pendleton, Oregon became the only mill specifically to produce trade blankets.
The first Pendleton blankets incorporated either stripes, blocks, rectangles or crosses. Pendleton ceased production of Indian trade blankets in 1942 at the onset of World War ll to make blankets and sleeping bags for the troops, and they resumed trade blanket production in 1947.
The period between 1880 and 1930 is considered the golden age of the Native American trade blanket, and it was during this time that most of the classic patterns were first woven. Introduction of the Jacquard loom in the early 1900s revolutionized the industry. The loom made it possible for complex and detailed patterns to be manufactured by unskilled workers in a fraction of the time it took a master weaver and his assistant working manually. Collectors of vintage trade blankets seek those made between 1892 and 1942.
After the Indian Wars in 1890, Indians were placed on reservations and they needed supplies of coffee, flour, tobacco, sugar, and blankets. They had no barter. Thus, the Indian blanket was born.
“Learning history can put an ancestor in a time and place.”
Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches "Storytellers: Writing family stories."