Second of two parts
Blankets have always been an important part of Native American culture. Even today, rituals tied to blankets are part of their life from birth to death. The June 26 Genealogy Today column focused on the birth of Indian trade blankets. They were acquired from manufacturers to meet the need after millions of bison were slaughtered, eliminating the fur and hides used by Native Americans.
After the Indian Wars in 1890, Indians were placed on reservations and needed supplies of coffee, flour, tobacco, sugar, and blankets. They had no barter. Thus, the Indian blanket was born.
Weaving small blankets, rugs, and garments for their own use grew into a source of income as they began weaving rugs and large blankets for barter and for sale to tourists. Indian blankets woven from sheep wool have long been a source of income for some tribes, especially the Navajo in Northeastern Arizona, Northwestern New Mexico, and Southeastern Utah.
In Navajo lore, Spider Woman (also known as Spider Grandmother) showed them how to weave on a loom made by Spider Man which taught them survival skills. Another explanation is that after the Pueblo Revolt of 1680, when the Spaniards regained control of the area, many Pueblos moved north into Navajo country. The earliest documentation of Navajo weaving is at the beginning of the 18th century.
Weaving a blanket is a long process, beginning with sheep shearing in the spring and washing and drying the fleece. Next is carding (separating and straightening the wool with two brushes) and then dying the wool, spinning it into yarn, then weaving. Dyes are natural, vegetable, and aniline. Natural is the natural color of the sheep or goats. Vegetable may be reddish-purple from the roots of wild plum; bluish-black from sumac leaves; tan from blossoms of Indian Paintbrush; yellow from wild celery, and more sources of color. In the last 100 years amine and synthetic dyes have been produced and are more vivid than natural or vegetable dyes.
There are several methods of weaving, but over the years the simplest and most widespread has been the plain tapestry method. Some Navajo women have used the more complicated twilling — a method of weaving in which the weft thread is passed over two or more warp threads, then repeating that pattern one warp thread over, so that a diagonal line is formed. It is also called two-faced or double-faced, creating a different design on each side resulting in a heavier and more durable piece often used as saddle blankets.
Viewing a Navajo blanket or rug is more appreciated when you realize the work that went into it. In a 1973 study, the creation of a 3-by-5-foot rug, from shearing to completed weaving, required over 400 hours. Consider the time to create a large blanket, and the price of it at a trading post or museum shop may not be so out of line.
“History is who we are and why we are the way we are.”
David McCullough
