American history is full of controversial issues that formed the country, as loyalists and freedom-seders debated. Our ancestors surely took sides over the issues of their time.
There were disputes about boundaries, borders, land, building of canals, railroads and roadways. Debates about states’ rights and slavery resulted in the Civil War. There was intense political debate about social issues: workers’ rights, suffrage, pensions, voting rights and more. And just as in contemporary times, political candidates themselves provoked strong actions and reactions.
Our ancestors could have aligned themselves with Democrats, Republicans Whigs, Independents, Progressives, Federalists, Socialists and other parties.
The best resource for how an ancestor voted is on Voter Registration Lists. Voting may have been relevant to the area of the county they lived in, their religion, if they were a landowner, and their gender, race, or ethnicity. For example, by 1830 most voter restrictions on property ownership and religion had been abolished.
If you had family in Missouri, Mississippi or Georgia in 1832, they would have voted in the presidential election for Democrat incumbent Andrew Jackson who ran against Henry Clay, the National Republican Party candidate. Why? Because 100 percent of the popular vote in those states went to Jackson.
In New Jersey, between 1776 and 1807, single women who owned property worth 50 pounds were given the right to vote. It was then restricted to only white males. White women with school-age children could vote in school elections in Kentucky in 1838 and women in Wyoming were given full voting rights in 1889.
In the midst of the Great Depression, Franklin Delano Roosevelt strongly carried Mississippi (97.1 percent) and South Carolina, (98.6 percent) in the 1936 presidential election. The popular vote of 50 to 80 percent nationally reflected the nation’s prospect for recovery.
You may have an ancestor who not only supported candidates and voted, but who held a congressional office. An online source for researching is the Biographical Directory of the United States Congress, listing former and current members of Congress and the Continental Congress. The guide includes research collections (a list of institutions where members' papers, letters, correspondence, and other items are archived).
The first presidential election, held under the new Constitution ratified in 1788, was the only U.S. presidential election that spanned two calendar years — Monday, Dec. 15, 1788 to Saturday, Jan. 10, 1789. George Washington, an Independent, was unanimously elected for the first of two terms as president, and John Adams became the first vice president.
We have ancestors who fought and died in wars to give us freedom and voting rights; we may have an ancestor who marched with other women for the right to vote; we could have ancestors who were the first Black, Chinese citizen, or Native American to vote. Try to imagine their pride when they carried their ballot to the box and said, “I voted!”
“Genealogy is learning about the time of your ancestors, not just names and dates.”
