Words and phrases have woven their way through history and though the origins are not exactly known, there are some common probabilities of meaning.
Many are tied to transportation, such as railroading and sailing. Some are from faming, trapping, food, royalty, industry, finance, and from ethnic words.
Fairly common are those from early sailors on ships carrying cargo and passengers.
The bitter end: Many early ships were rigged with a bit (heavy log) mounted on the axle, with one end of rope or cable attached to the bit. The anchor rope was marked with colored rags. When a sailor began lowering the anchor and reached the rags on the bitter end, he knew there was no more rope and the water was too deep to set anchor.
Chew the rag: Once the supply of tobacco ran out on long sea voyages, sailors chewed on pork rinds, leather and rags. Rag-chewing sessions were often accompanied with animated conversation, thus “chewing the rag.”
Scuttlebutt: British sailors gathered around a large butt (cask) of water located near the ship’s scuttle, a hatch with a movable cover, and gossiped while getting a drink. The word is now used for rumors and gossip.
Hand-over-fist: Rope ladders on sailing vessels made climbing into the rigging easier. If a sudden high wind occurred, the captain ordered sailors at top speed. When the canvas was furled, the descent to the deck had to be quick or the sailors might be thrown overboard when the ship lurched. The rope ladders were not handy for quick descent. Instead, a sailor grabbed a rope and edged down, hand-over-hand. When boxing became popular in the 18th century, the phrase became hand-over-fist.
Plain sailing: After the round world globe came into use, some sailors still liked to use maps, with which they were most familiar. Maps were printed on large sheets of paper or “plain sheets.” Even though the maps may have had printed errors, the sailors chose and adapted to the errors, rather than chart with a spherical shape.
Three sheets to the wind: Sailors afraid of losing their lives coined the phrase. Many old-time ships performed best when rigging was symmetrical. Outfitted with four masts and four sets of sails, all were used under most circumstances. If the fourth and final set of canvases was not used, the ship could not navigate well in a high wind, resulting in rolling and pitching and with sailors losing their footing.
These are only a few of the many phrases that found their origin on the high seas.
