In the 1940s, the garden on our farm in Indiana produced enough vegetables for our family, my grandma, and aunt and uncle who lived in the city. From the first peas planted on St. Patrick's Day until the potatoes dug in early autumn, everyone worked at planting, weeding, watering, harvesting and preserving.
However, this wasn’t enough for my aunt. She had her own garden in the backyard of her city home. Vegetables grew along a white fence of climbing roses. She called it her Victory Garden.
Gardening in America had became a patriotic act during World War I. Europe was in the midst of a food shortage. To increase exports, the National War Garden Commission called on citizens to become “soldiers of the soil” by planting Liberty Gardens or War Gardens to meet the need. The commission reported that, in 1917, 3.5 million war gardens produced $350 million worth of vegetables.
In World War ll, a number of Americans initiated an effort to imitate the patriotic WWI gardens. The government was not eager to to support the idea like they had before. They thought that large-scale gardening was more efficient than small home or community gardens. They finally agreed to support the gardening, citing the health, recreational, and morale-boosting effects of gardening.
An estimated 18 million to 20 million families were growing Victory gardens by 1944 and providing 40 percent of the vegetables in America. Many were tucked into small city backyards, like my aunt’s, and some were planted in front yards in place of flowers. They were in planters on apartment balconies and rooftops, and in front of city homes in the ground between the sidewalk and street.
In the economic recession of the 1890s, Detroit was the first U.S. city to create a city-supported gardening program using vacant city lots. It helped feed a large number of unemployed workers, of which many were recent German and Polish immigrants. Vacant Lot Gardens, also known as Thrift Gardens, were planned to efficiently use land, water and sunlight for growing vegetables. Many cities followed and the concept was called the Detroit Plan.
America’s first community gardens were those in the colonies. One of the first, if not the first, was in the Moravian settlement in the area of what is now Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Green Valley Gardeners has turned a barren area along the Santa Cruz River in Green Valley into an oasis of trees, native plants, gazebos, comfortable seating, and art. The Desert Meadows Park is home to raised gardens which members rent. Club members also tend in-ground plots of vegetables to donate to the Food Banks.
Community gardens build community.
