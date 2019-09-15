The 10th day of March 1888 was mild. Temperatures were in the mid-50s and held promise for an early spring.
But on Sunday, March 11, cold Arctic air from Canada collided with Gulf air from the south and temperatures dropped rapidly to the freezing mark, then to zero. Hurricane-strength winds, with gusts recorded at 85 miles per hour, carried rain across the city of more than 2 million people. The torrential rain turned to snow by midnight.
Also known as the Great Blizzard of 1888, snowfall was about 52 inches and it created snow drifts as high as the second stories of homes.
Workers walked to the elevated trains, but many trains were blocked by drifts and not moving. It is estimated that nearly 15,000 were stranded on the trains.
Tying two ladders together and leaning it to the elevated track, an enterprising man rescued those who could afford it. He charged 25 cents, an equivalent of six dollars today.
People died from exposure and exertion of trying to shovel the mounds of snow. Two hundred citizens died during the three-day storm.
Hotel lobbies and Madison Square Gardens were turned into make-shift sleeping quarters. Circus owner P.T. Barnum entertained the stranded at the the Gardens.
The high winds blew down signs, street lamps and anything that was loose in the streets and alleyways. Stranded carts, trolleys, trucks and horses were abandoned when they could no longer move. Rail lines, roads and streets were impassible.
The New York Stock Exchange closed for three days, as only 30 of the 1,000 employees were able to get to work.
Some folks attempting to walk across the frozen East River — between Manhattan and Queens — drowned when the tides changed and broke up the ice.
Above-ground gas and water lines froze and burst. Utility crews could not access the lines due to the high drifts of snow. Telegraph and electric poles snapped with the force of the wind and heavy snow. The falling wires set off fires in the city and, like other workers, firefighters were immobilized and unable to put out the fires.
Property losses from the three-day blizzard were estimated at $25 million — $660 million today.
After the storm subsided, horse-drawn snowplows cleared the main streets, but many side streets were piled with snow, some into the summer. As temperatures warmed, flooding occurred in many parts of the city.
The blizzard brought changes to New York City. Gas lines and electric and telegraph wires were put underground. Within 10 years, construction began on the subway tunnels to replace the elevated trains.
New York City was the financial center of America, and great wealth drove the city to recover from the Great White Hurricane of 1888.
“Genealogy is not only names and dates; it is also the history of the time and place of your ancestors.”
Becky McCreary is newsletter editor for the Green Valley Genealogical Society. Contact her at rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com or visit the society’s website at azgvgs.org, where her columns are archived. The articles may not be reprinted without written permission of the author.