Halloween_decoration_Amana_IA_-_panoramio.jpg

Taken in 2010, this photo shows how the Amana colonies look in modern times, complete with Halloween decorations. 

 Chanilim714

Part 3 of 3

As with all attempts at the “utopia” of communal living, life in the Amana Colonies in east-central Iowa began to crack by 1931. The farm recession after WWI greatly reduced the profits of Amana’s farms and woolen mills and affected the Colonies. Church elders tried to maintain religious authority over the people whose enthusiasm waned, and fewer people attended the eleven weekly services. Without the religious control, some members decided there was no reason to work as hard — they could still receive shelter, clothing and food.



Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org. The column may not be reprinted without the written consent of the author. Reach the author at: rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com.

