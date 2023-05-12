As with all attempts at the “utopia” of communal living, life in the Amana Colonies in east-central Iowa began to crack by 1931. The farm recession after WWI greatly reduced the profits of Amana’s farms and woolen mills and affected the Colonies. Church elders tried to maintain religious authority over the people whose enthusiasm waned, and fewer people attended the eleven weekly services. Without the religious control, some members decided there was no reason to work as hard — they could still receive shelter, clothing and food.
Many younger people left the Society and the population of the seven villages fell from a high of 1,813 in 1891 to 1,365 by 1932. On June 1, 1932, the members elected to retain the traditional church and create a joint-stock company, Amana Society, Inc., for the business enterprises. The separation of the church from economic activity marked the end of communalism and is referred to as "the Great Change.”
Electrical Equipment Co. was founded in Middle Amana in 1934 by George Foerstner to manufacture commercial walk-in coolers. He was born in High Amana in 1908 and died in Middle Amana in 2000. The business was later owned by the Amana Society and became known as Amana Refrigeration, Inc. In 1954 it began making air conditioners and in 1965 was acquired by Raytheon, which had invented the microwave oven in 1947. Amana is now owned by Whirlpool Corporation.
Today the Amana Society, Inc. owns and manages 26,000 acres of farm, pasture and forest land. Agriculture remains an important economic base just as it was in early times. Because the land was not divided up with the end of communalism, the landscape of Amana still reflects its heritage. In addition, over 450 communal-era buildings stand in the seven villages.
The churches continue to be a vital part of the Amana community and are much as they were when built 125 years ago. The building exteriors are unpretentious, with no steeple or stained glass windows and inside reflects the tradition of humility and piety. Men enter and sit on one side of a central aisle; women on the other. English language services were introduced in 1960, though German and English services are largely unchanged. The cemeteries express the Inspirationist values of equality, humility and simplicity. Burial practices have remained the same over 140 years, with members being buried in order of death with plain, uniform east-facing headstones.
Tourism is important to the economy of the Amana area. Historic preservation efforts by several local nonprofit organizations, as well as the Amana Society, Inc. and land-use and historic preservation ordinances attempt to preserve it.
Interesting reads:
"The Amana Society Bulletin," published by the Amana Print Shop for the Amana Society Inc. is distributed free to readers as a public service to the community. amanacoloniestoday.com
“Community in Transition: Amana’s Great Change, 1931-1933,” by Peter Hoehnle
