In the early 1900s, the Southwest had become a place of rest, recuperation, and often recovery for those with tuberculosis. Still, they were not the only people visiting to better their health. The clear, cool air and abundant sunshine benefitted many.

Detroit businessman Ashley Pond Jr. envisioned a camp for boys to spend the summer or attend school full-time. They could ride horseback, learn skills, fish, hike, and become stronger and healthier. In 1917, Pond bought 470 acres in the Jemez Mountains' Pajarito Plateau in north-central New Mexico.



Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org. The column may not be reprinted without the written consent of the author. Reach the author at: rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com.

