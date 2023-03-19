In the early 1900s, the Southwest had become a place of rest, recuperation, and often recovery for those with tuberculosis. Still, they were not the only people visiting to better their health. The clear, cool air and abundant sunshine benefitted many.
Detroit businessman Ashley Pond Jr. envisioned a camp for boys to spend the summer or attend school full-time. They could ride horseback, learn skills, fish, hike, and become stronger and healthier. In 1917, Pond bought 470 acres in the Jemez Mountains' Pajarito Plateau in north-central New Mexico.
54 buildings were erected: 27 houses, dormitories, and living quarters totaling 46,626 square feet; 27 miscellaneous buildings; a public school; an arts and crafts building; a carpentry shop, a small sawmill, barns, garages, sheds, and an ice house.
Los Alamos Ranch School opened in 1918 with three students.
From "Los Alamos History": “Director A.J. Connell molded the school into his image, one that eliminated the influence of coddling mothers and emphasized the outdoors, discipline, and solid academic preparation. Connell recruited a faculty made up of mostly Ivy League and other elite Eastern college graduates who brought with them youth and enthusiasm.
Head Master Lawrence Hitchcock gave his masters freedom to teach as they saw best. The curriculum was standard for college preparatory schools of the time, and high academic standards helped recruit boys from moderately wealthy families.”
In its 25-year history, over 600 boys aged 12-18 attended the school. Enrollment was kept at no more than 48 students. Their daily routines included calisthenics in the yard at 6:45 a.m. regardless of the weather and classes until 1 p.m. followed by athletic recreation. Students provided a half-day each week of campus maintenance. Every Saturday was a mandatory all-day excursion on horseback into the surrounding countryside, often with overnight camping.
All students were organized into Boy Scout Troop 22. But the seemingly ideal lifestyle for the students and faculty would end soon. The attack on Pearl Harbor on the morning of December 7, 1941, prompted a letter a year later to A.J. Connell from Secretary of War Henry Stinson. “Dear Sir: You are advised that it has been determined necessary to the interests of the United States in the prosecution of the War that the property of the Los Alamos Ranch School be acquired for military purposes. Therefore, pursuant to existing law, a condemnation proceeding will be instituted in the United States District Court for the District of New Mexico to acquire all of the school's lands and buildings, together with all personal property owned by the school and used in connection with its operation... it will not be necessary for you to surrender complete possession of the premises until February 8, 1943.”
Upon early graduation in January 1943, students and faculty left to the sound of bulldozers. Thus, Project Y (Manhattan Project) was born.
The rest is history.
Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org. The column may not be reprinted without the written consent of the author. Reach the author at: rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone