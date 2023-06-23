Forest Finn cabin.jpg

The Forest Finns who immigrated to what is now Delaware in the 1600s are believed to have constructed the first log cabins in North America. 

 Jensens

Part 1

It is thought that settlers along the Delaware River and Brandywine River valleys before 1640 may have been the first to build log cabins in North America. The cabins were in the Swedish colony of Nya Sverige (New Sweden), although many of the settlers were Forest Finns, a heavily oppressed Finnish ethnic group from Savonia and northern Tavastia in Finland. Sweden ruled Finland for over 600 years.



Becky McCreary is a member of Southern Arizona Genealogy Society and teaches “Storytellers: Writing family stories.” Genealogy Today articles are archived at www.azsags.org. The column may not be reprinted without the written consent of the author. Reach the author at: rebeccamccreary764@gmail.com.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?