It is thought that settlers along the Delaware River and Brandywine River valleys before 1640 may have been the first to build log cabins in North America. The cabins were in the Swedish colony of Nya Sverige (New Sweden), although many of the settlers were Forest Finns, a heavily oppressed Finnish ethnic group from Savonia and northern Tavastia in Finland. Sweden ruled Finland for over 600 years.
The Finns settled in forested areas of Finland and Norway during the late 16th and early-to-mid-17th centuries. They were pressured to practice slash and burn agriculture — turning forests into farmland. Descendants of the Forest Finns still live in Sweden and Norway.
The Scandinavian immigrants crossed the Atlantic and entered the port at the confluence of the Christina and Delaware Rivers at Wilmington, 65 miles inland from the Atlantic. After their arrival on the ships Kalmar Nyckel and Fogel Grip they lived at Fort Christina, named for Queen Christina of Sweden. It is commemorated as the first settlement of Swedes and Finns.
For the next 20 years Fort Christina was a successful trading post. By the second half of the 17th century the fort and surrounding settlement came under the authority of the Dutch, and later the English. Nevertheless, the many Swedish settlers remained and their descendants in the area became some of the original citizens of the City of Wilmington. The colony never boasted more than a few hundred residents at any given time, and it only lasted for some 17 years before being conquered by the Dutch.
A number of Swedes and Finns who left Fort Christina went into the North American forests, living as they did in their homeland. There they encountered the Lenni Lenape tribe of Delaware Indians, with whom they found many cultural similarities (slash and burn agriculture, sweat lodges/saunas, love of forests, etc.), thus living alongside and even culturally assimilating with them.
Descendants of the mix of Finnish Americans and Indigenous peoples of the Americas, including the Ojibwe, live around the Great Lakes. The population of Findians is unknown, but it could be between a few hundred and a few thousand. The Finnish language is extinct among the group, but many retain Finnish surnames.
Old Swedes Church (Holy Trinity Church) located today in an eastside neighborhood of Wilmington, was originally built by Swedish and Finnish colonists between 1698-1699. The burial grounds surrounding the church date to the late 1630s. It is now a National Historic Landmark.
“New Sweden was the last of the European colonial empires to be founded in North America,” Historian Hildor Arnold Barton wrote, “as well as the smallest, least populous, and shortest-lived.”
Genealogists searching for Swedish and Finnish ancestors can submit a query to Old Swedes Historic Site: oldswedes.org. There is an hourly charge for research, copies included in the fee.
More about the Lenni Lenape in Part 2.
