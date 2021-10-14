In researching an ancestor you have pursued the local libraries or contacted those out of the area.You have visited courthouses and done online research. Maybe even visited the Family History Library in Salt Lake City and next in size for genealogical research, the Allen County Public Library in Fort Wayne, Indiana. What is left? Plenty.
Universities and colleges may have special libraries, such as medical, music, art, media, or special collections. Example: University of Arizona’s Special Collections Library has one of the few remaining complete sets of photographer of Native Americans Edward S. Curtis prints. Another visit is the gallery of special exhibits at the Center for Creative Photography and the upstairs Study Center.
Museums and historical societies usually have libraries and collections for patrons to use. Some genealogy societies have a library but many have file cabinets of donated family histories, letters, photos, and diaries. Have you thought of checking church collections?
National societies such as Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) have libraries. The DAR Library in Washington, D.C. includes records of all of the Library’s published materials — books, periodicals, microform materials and more.
The National Park Service, State Parks, and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) often have collections at their sites. An example nearby is the Fairbank Historic Townsite in Cochise County. A small library is available for visitors to use and from which iCochise County residents may borrow. Tubac Presidio State Historic Park has a library for on-site use.
Personal home libraries are sometimes extensive and can have a variety of historic books or books of the area. Interesting collections are found in former homes of artists, musicians, poets, authors, statesmen, and more. The Georgia O’Keeffe Library at Ghost Ranch near Abiquiu, New Mexico has a library of books collected by the artist and a comfy place to sit and read.
Clubs, societies, and fraternal organizations are a resource to check out. Companies, industries, and businesses such as railroads and auto manufacturers may have archived employee newsletters. Don’t forget local newspapers, magazines, and other publications printed locally — contact them to see if they are available to the public for viewing or purchasing.
Browse antique and thrift stores in a town — there you might find an old photo album or family history. Visitor center gift shops sometimes offer books that you don’t know about. Schools usually have a collection of yearbooks and maybe a history of the school.
One last resource that may bring you a wealth of info, and surprises. Talk to locals where you are researching. I have heard of someone mentioning a name to a local and soon being overwhelmed with information. Or in one instance a mention of a family while visiting Ireland, the inquiring person was driven to the cemetery where his ancestors were buried.
Like a detective, genealogists have to think outside the box. And quite possibly I overlooked more places to research.